Vivo has launched the Vivo V20 smartphone recently. The Vivo V20 is priced starting at Rs.24990 for the base model and comes in different variants. In the same segment, Samsung also recently launched the Samsung Galaxy M51 smartphone recently. The Samsung Galaxy M51 is priced starting at Rs.24999 for the base model and comes in different variants. Check out our head-to-head comparison between the Vivo V20 and Samsung Galaxy M51 across design, display, internal specifications, camera performance and price to determine what phone is the best for you. Also Read - Vivo V20 vs Oppo F17 Pro - Price in India, Camera Comparison, and Features

Display and Design-The Vivo V20 features a 6.44-inch with a screen resolution of 2400×1080 (FHD+). Meanwhile, the Samsung Galaxy M51 comes with a 6.7-inch along with a resolution of 1080 x 2340 pixels. The Vivo V20 weighs 171 g and the Samsung Galaxy M51 measures 213g. Also Read - Vivo V20 vs Vivo V20 SE - Check Out Price in India, Specifications, and Features

Specifications-Under the hood, the Vivo V20 features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G. Meanwhile, the Samsung Galaxy M51 features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G. The Vivo V20 is available in 2 variants. The Samsung Galaxy M51 also comes in 2 variants. Also Read - Vivo V20 vs OnePlus Nord - Check Out Price, Specifications, Features, and Camera Comparison

Price-The price range of Vivo V20 is based on its different variants. Vivo V20 of 8GB will be priced Rs.24990. The price of Samsung Galaxy M51 of 6GB + 128GB is of Rs.24999

Camera -The Vivo V20 has a 64MP+8MP+2MP main camera whereas, Samsung Galaxy M51 has a 64MP +5MP + 12MP +5MP main camera. On the front the Vivo V20 has 44MP Camera lens. Meanwhile, the Samsung Galaxy M51 has a 32MP front camera.

Battery -The battery of Vivo V20 is powered by 4000mAh as compared to the battery of Samsung Galaxy M51 of 7000mah. The Vivo V20 runs on Android 11 with Funtouch OS 11. The Samsung Galaxy M51 runs on One UI Core 2.1 based on Android 10.