Vivo has launched the Vivo V20 smartphone recently. The Vivo V20 is priced starting at Rs.24990 for the base model and comes in different variants. In the same segment, Vivo also recently launched the Vivo V20 SE smartphone recently. The Vivo V20 SE is priced starting at Rs.20990 for the base model and comes in different variants. Check out our head-to-head comparison between the Vivo V20 and Vivo V20 SE across design, display, internal specifications, camera performance and price to determine what phone is the best for you. Also Read - Vivo V20 vs Oppo F17 Pro - Price in India, Camera Comparison, and Features

Display and Design-The Vivo V20 features a 6.44-inch with a screen resolution of 2400×1080 (FHD+). Meanwhile, the Vivo V20 SE comes with a 6.44-inch along with a resolution of 2400×1080 (FHD+). The Vivo V20 weighs 171 g and the Vivo V20 SE measures 171 g. Also Read - Vivo V20 vs Samsung Galaxy M51 - Specifications Compared, Camera, Battery, and Procesor

Specifications-Under the hood, the Vivo V20 features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G. Meanwhile, the Vivo V20 SE features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 665. The Vivo V20 is available in 2 variants. The Vivo V20 SE also comes in 2 variants. Also Read - Vivo V20 vs OnePlus Nord - Check Out Price, Specifications, Features, and Camera Comparison

Price-The price range of Vivo V20 is based on its different variants. Vivo V20 of 8GB will be priced Rs.24990. The price of Vivo V20 SE of 8GB is of Rs.20990

Camera -The Vivo V20 has a 64MP+8MP+2MP main camera whereas, Vivo V20 SE has a 48MP+ 8MP+ 2MP main camera. On the front the Vivo V20 has 44MP Camera lens. Meanwhile, the Vivo V20 SE has a 32MP front camera.

Battery -The battery of Vivo V20 is powered by 4000mAh as compared to the battery of Vivo V20 SE of 4100mAh. The Vivo V20 runs on Android 11 with Funtouch OS 11. The Vivo V20 SE runs on Android 10 + Funtouch 11.