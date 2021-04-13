Vivo V21 5G is likely to be launched in the Indian market in the coming days as the device has been spotted on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) website. The fact that it has now received BIS certification means the launch of the device is imminent. Also Read - Vivo X70 series expected to launch this year, new leak suggests

The device was spotted on the BIS portal by a tipster Mukul Sharma aka @stufflistings who posted the model number of the upcoming Vivo device (V2050) getting a clearance from the Indian authorities. Also Read - Vivo X60, X60 Pro, X60 Pro+ go on sale on Amazon, Flipkart today: Launch offers, price and more

The development comes only a few days after the V21 5G was first spotted on the Indonesian telecom website.

With the launch of the V21 5G, the Chinese smartphone maker will finally offer a 5G device in the mid-range category of its V-series device for the Indian market.

Vivo V21 expected specifications

The Chinese company is expected to share the official launch date of the Vivo V21 5G in India soon. Since the device carries the 5G moniker, it is expected to run on either the MediaTek Dimensity or a Snapdragon processor lineup that offers 5G connectivity.

Both Xiaomi and Realme have already launched their respective mid-range 5G smartphones in the Indian market and Vivo is all set to join this bandwagon soon.

The Vivo V21 5G is also expected to come with an improved camera system and might sport a slim form factor as compared to other devices in this series.

It is also expected to run on the latest Android 11 with Vivo’s own Funtouch OS or the new Origin OS on top. It is also a possibility that Vivo might bundle the smartphone with fast charging technology, something that has become a standard offering in most Chinese phones these days.

Stay tuned to this space as we will get you all the updates from the upcoming Vivo V21 5G India launch.