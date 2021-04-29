Vivo V21 5G India launch today at 12PM: Expected specs and price, watch livestream on YouTube

Vivo V21 5G is all set to launch in India today at 12PM IST. The smartphone has already been announced in Malaysia earlier this week and it is said that the same model will arrive in the Indian market. As rumours suggest, the upcoming Vivo V21 5G will be the “most affordable 5G-equipped phone” from the company so far. Also Read - Best Snapdragon 870 equipped Indian smartphones to buy in April 2020

The Vivo V21 5G launch event will begin at 12PM. Interested consumers will be able to watch the event livestream on Vivo's official YouTube as well as social media channels.

Vivo V21 5G price in India (Expected)

The India price of the Vivo V21 5G hasn’t been announced yet. In Malaysia, the smartphone is available with a starting price of RM 1,599, which translates to Rs 29,999 in INR, for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. There could be just one variant in India as well. The company has already announced, soon after the phone goes official, Vivo V21 5G will go on sale exclusively on Flipkart.

Vivo V21 5G specifications

The global and the Indian variant of the phone are expected to be the same. As far as specifications are concerned, the Vivo V21 5G comes packed with a 6.44-inch AMOLED display with Full HD+ resolution with a 90Hz screen refresh rate, and a punch-hole display.

It is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 800U chipset paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. On the software front, the smartphone ships with the Android 11 operating system with Funtouch OS 11.1 customization on top.

In terms of cameras, the Vivo V21 5G includes three cameras at the rear which comprises of a 64-megapixel primary sensor with OIS, an ultrawide unit with an 8-megapixel resolution, and a 2-megapixel macro lens. On the front, the phone includes a 44-megapixel camera sensor.

It is packed with a 4,000mAh battery with 33W charging, which the company claims can charge the phone from zero to 63 per cent in just 30 minutes.