Vivo has launched a new mid-range smartphone in India, dubbed the Vivo V21 5G. Key features of the device include a 44-megapixel front camera with OIS support, MediaTek Dimensity 800U SoC, 8GB of RAM, 4,000mAh battery and a 90Hz AMOLED display. The device will go up against the Realme X7, Xiaomi Mi 10i and more in India. Also Read - Vivo V21 5G India launch today at 12PM: Expected specs and price, watch livestream on YouTube

Vivo V21 5G price in India

Vivo V21 5G is priced at Rs 29,990 for the 8GB RAM/128GB storage variant and at Rs 32,990 for the 8GB RAM/256GB storage variant. It will be made available in Dusk Blue, Sunset Dazzle and Arctic White colour options, with pre-bookings now live on the company’s official website and Flipkart. The first sale will be held on May 6. Also Read - Best Snapdragon 870 equipped Indian smartphones to buy in April 2020

Launch offers include flat Rs 2,500 instant cashback on purchasing the device with a HDFC Bank credit/debit card, extra up to Rs 3,000 off on exchange, no cost EMI schemes for up to 12 months, and discounted V-Shield protection plan. Also Read - Vivo V21 5G India price leaks before launch: Here are specifications and other details

Vivo V21 5G: Specifications

Vivo V21 5G sports a 6.44-inch full HD+ AMOLED display with a resolution of 2404×1080 pixels and a 90Hz refresh rate. It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 800U processor with an embedded 5G modem paired with an ARM Mali-G57 MP3 GPU. The device comes with 8GB of RAM along with 128GB/256GB of internal storage.

For security, the device sports an in-display fingerprint sensor and facial recognition. It runs Google’s latest Android 11 operating system with the company’s own Funtouch OS 11.1 skin on top. All of this is backed by a 4,000mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging.

Coming to the camera specifications, the device features a triple camera setup on the back consisting of a 64-megapixel primary sensor with Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS) support, paired with an 8-megapixel wide angle sensor and a 2-megapixel macro lens. On the front, the device features a 44-megapixel sensor located inside the waterdrop style notch to take selfies. An interesting feature is that the front camera also comes with OIS support.