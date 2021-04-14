Vivo V21 specs revealed ahead of launch, 44MP OIS selfie camera tipped

The Vivo V20 series is only a few months old but the company is coming up with the V21 series in the coming weeks. The first few models will launch in Malaysia and Vivo has revealed a few details ahead of the launch. There will be a Vivo V21 and V21e initially, borrowing design cues from the X60 series smartphones we saw earlier this year. The selfie camera is also expected to get a notable upgrade. Also Read - Vivo V21 5G could be launched soon in India, gets BIS certification

The details leak from Vivo’s official website and Instagram pages; these have been removed now. However, it revealed the design, the models, and some of the specifications of the phone. Unlike its predecessor, the V21 is likely to get the 5G treatment and gain some incremental upgrades to the selfie camera. Vivo states an OIS system making it to the V21’s selfie camera. Also Read - Vivo X70 series expected to launch this year, new leak suggests

Vivo V21 series leaks

Vivo is yet to reveal the chipset of choice but it confirms the presence of 5G support. Additionally, the phone will get the virtual RAM feature that we saw earlier in the Vivo X60 series. Similar to the Vivo X60 series, the V21 5G will offer an extra 3GB of RAM space in addition to the standard 8GB RAM. Also Read - Vivo X60, X60 Pro, X60 Pro+ go on sale on Amazon, Flipkart today: Launch offers, price and more

The V series phones have always been about selfie cameras and this year, Vivo is adding Optical Image Stabilisation to the 44-megapixel single front camera. This should help with stable video footage for vloggers. There will be a triple camera system on the back with a 64-megapixel primary camera sensor. There will be OIS for the main camera too.

The renders reveal the Vivo V21’s design and it looks quite similar to the Vivo V20 from last year. The rear has the same rectangular camera hump that we also saw on this year’s Vivo X60 Pro. The edges, however, seem to have flat edges similar to the iPhone 12. The display and the rear lack any kind of curved edges. Additionally, the front camera sits in a waterdrop-style notch instead of a hole cutout.

Rumours suggest that there will be both 4G and 5G variants of the Vivo V21 series, with one of them getting certified by India’s BIS. There’s a Vivo V21e but details on this model are sparse at the moment.