Vivo V21 key specs, price revealed ahead of official launch on April 27

Vivo V21 series, the Chinese OEM’s new smartphone lineup will mark its debut on April 27. The company is expected to introduce a host of smartphones under its new V-series- Vivo V21, V21e, V21 SE, and perhaps a Pro model as well. While the Vivo V21 series official launch is scheduled to happen in Malaysia next week, reports cite that the entire lineup will be showcased in India the same day. Also Read - Vivo V21 5G could be launched soon in India, gets BIS certification

We are still a few days away from witnessing the launch event, and as with rumour mill routine, details about the new Vivo series have been revealed on the internet. The device in question is the Vivo V21 that is tipped to come with both 4G and 5G support. Also Read - Top 6 Upcoming smartphones to launch in April 2021: Realme GT Neo, Redmi K40 Pro Plus

Vivo V21 specifications (expected)

The upcoming Vivo V21 will feature an FHD+ AMOLED panel likely with 1,080 x 2,400 pixel resolution and a 20:9 aspect ratio, as per reports. The phone is tipped to equip a MediaTek Dimensity 800U chipset which is fabricated on a 7nm process and paired with Mali-G57 MC3 GPU for graphics rendition.

Vivo has confirmed that the Vivo V21 will come with 8GB RAM and dual 5G support. The Chinese brand cited that it will be the slimmest 5G capable phone in the market. The company also teased a few aspects of the new Vivo V-series phone that include a 44-megapixel selfie camera embedded in a notch with a dual flash for better low-light selfies, and a 64-megapixel primary rear camera with optical image stabalisation (OIS). The rear camera setup will likely get an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens and a 2-megapixel macro lens. As per reports, the new Vivo V21 will ditch the 3.5mm audio jack which means users will have to trade-off with a USB-C dongle. The phone is tipped to cost around Rs 25,000 in India.

On a related note, the supposed trimmed down version Vivo V21 SE recently appeared on Google Play Console listing with FHD+ display, Snapdragon 720G processor, 8GB RAM, and Android 11 OS. While Vivo is yet to share details about Vivo V21 series India launch, we expect more details to emerge prior to its formal debut next week.