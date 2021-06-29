Vivo V21 Pro could launch next month, design could be teased soon

Vivo has launched two models in the V21 series so far and both of them are notable upgrades over their predecessors. However, the ultimate version, (flagship if you may say), is expected to hit the markets soon carrying the Pro moniker. Some new reports are now indicating a possible July launch for the V21 Pro in our markets, with Vivo expected to start teasing in the next few weeks. Also Read - Vivo Y51A 6GB RAM variant launched in India at a much more affordable price

The V21 Pro is expected to be a bumped-up variant of the V21 5G that released a few months ago. With no leaked specifications, it is difficult to point at what to expect from the Pro model this year. All we know is the expected launch timeline, which is almost around the same time as the OnePlus Nord 2’s expected launch dates. Also Read - Vivo X60t Pro+ brings complex name and slight camera tweak to X60 Pro+ flagship

Vivo V21 Pro launch timeline leaked

The leak comes courtesy of a local tipster going by the name of Yogesh speaking to 91Mobiles, who has had a reliable track record so far. This person also revealed a few weeks ago about the expected launch date of the Vivo X70 series and leaked a few of its features as well. The X70 series is expected to be a mild upgrade over the X60 series. Also Read - Vivo V21e 5G launches in India to take on Mi 11 Lite 4G: Specs, price and more

The V21 Pro won’t be as high-end as the X60 series but Vivo could pit it against the OnePlus Nord 2, which itself is expected to go semi-flagship this year. The Vivo V21 5G itself costs Rs 29,990 this year, which is almost as much as the Vivo V20 Pro 5G from last year. Hence, it would come as no surprise if the V21 Pro goes up the price ladder.

Given that Vivo is using a MediaTek Dimensity 800U on the V21, the Pro version could make the jump to the Dimensity 1100 or even the 1200 chipset. You can expect upgrades in the camera department, given that the V21 5G itself got a 44-megapixel OIS selfie camera this year.

In other news, Vivo is also expected to release its own tablets by the end of 2021. Expected to be called the Vivo Pad, the leaked schematics have shown a modern iPad Pro-esque design with slim display bezels and a dual rear camera setup.