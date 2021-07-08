Vivo V21 Pro, Y72 5G prices leak ahead of India launch

After announcing the Vivo V21 5G and V21e 5G, Vivo is expected to debut the flagship Pro variant of this series. Based on several rumours, the V21 Pro could be launching this July in India as Vivo’s next offering for the premium mid-range segment. While the exact specifications and features are yet to be revealed, leaks have shed light on the prices. Also Read - Vivo Y72 affordable 5G phone India launch soon: Check release date, specs, price, and more

The leaked prices come courtesy of a report from 91Mobiles and tipster Yogesh, suggesting premium pricing for the V21 Pro. The V21 Pro 5G is said to launch at a price of Rs 33,000 in India, which makes it the most expensive V series smartphone. Last year’s V20 Pro launched at a price of Rs 30,000 and supported 5G connectivity. Also Read - Android update plans for 2021 flagships in India so far: OnePlus 9, Samsung Galaxy S21 and more

Vivo V21 Pro, Y72 5G prices leak

Along with the V21 Pro, price details for the upcoming Vivo Y72 5G has also leaked. The Vivo Y72 5G is said to launch at a price of Rs 22,990. This model had already been launched in Thailand a few months ago. Some of the key specs on the Y72 5G include a MediaTek Dimensity 700 chipset, 64MP triple cameras, and a 5,000mAh battery. Vivo will sell it in two colour options – Dream Glow and Graphite Black. Also Read - Top lightweight and slim smartphones to buy in July 2021: Mi 11 Lite, V21e 5G, etc

The promo materials have also revealed a 1080p display with a refresh rate of 90Hz. The phone will come with 8GB RAM as standard, but the Virtual RAM feature will extend it by 4GB.

As for the V21 Pro, not much in known about it. With the arrival of the Vivo S10 series in China, it is possible that V21 Pro could draw a lot of features and specs from this series. The S10 is expected to debut a 108-megapixel camera on a Vivo smartphone. It could use a Dimensity 1100 chipset, a high refresh rate AMOLED display, advanced cameras from the X60 series, and maybe faster charging.

The Y72 5G is launching on July 15 in India while the V21 Pro is expected to launch by the end of July 2021. With these two models, Vivo will bridge the gap between the V21 series and the high-end X60 series devices.