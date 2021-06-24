Vivo V21e 5G India launch today: How to watch livestream, expected price in India, specs

Vivo V21e 5G, the company’s latest V-series smartphone is set to launch in India on June 24. The key aspects of the new Vivo phone have already been leaked by the rumour mill and hours ahead of its official debut, 91Mobiles have managed to get hands-on the device’s price list. Also Read - Vivo V21e 5G launch on June 24; company accidentally reveals in a tweet

Vivo V21e 5G launch in India: How to watch livestream

Vivo V21e 5G India launch is set to launch on June 24 at 5 PM. While smartphone brands usually host their virtual-only event on the dedicated YouTube channel, Vivo has taken a different route this time to unveil the Vivo V21e 5G. The smartphone launch event is happening on their official Instagram channel. Here’s the link to the Vivo Instagram channel where you can watch the phone unwrap live. Also Read - Vivo V21e 5G India launch expected soon, specs leaked: Here's what to expect

Vivo V21e 5G price in India, specs (expected)

Vivo V21e 5G price in India is tipped to cost Rs 24,990 and will be offered in a single 8GB/128GB storage variant. As per the report, the box price of the new Vivo V-series phone will be Rs 27,990.

As for the specs, the smartphone’s Malaysia launch gave a fair insight into what the device will likely pack in. The spec sheet as spotted and shared by 91Mobiles suggest that the new Vivo V21e 5G will sport a 6.44-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a Schott Xensation UP for added protection. It will have a U-shaped notch to accommodate the front camera.

As per the teasers shared by the company, the Vivo V21e 5G will have a slim profile and have a design similar to the previous Vivo V-series iteration with a dual-tone shade. It will likely ship with a MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC, paired with 8GB LPDDR4X RAM and 128GB storage. It might get an additional 3GB virtual RAM. On the software front, the new Vivo phone is said to run on Funtouch OS 11.1 based on Android 11 OS.

As for photography, Vivo V21e 5G will get a dual-rear camera setup featuring a 64-megapixel primary sensor assisted by an 8-megapixel ultra-wide sensor. On the front, it will likely get a 32-megapixel selfie shooter. As per the leaked marketing poster, the phone will offer Ultra Stable Video, Double Exposure, among others. The phone will likely pack a 4,000mAh battery with 44W fast charge support. The new Vivo V21e 5G will be offered in two colour options- Sunset Jazz and Dark Pearl.