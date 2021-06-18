Vivo V21e 5G launch on June 24; company accidentally reveals in a tweet

Vivo is getting ready to launch its Vivo V21e 5G smartphone in India on June 24. The company seems to have accidentally revealed the launch date for the device in a teaser tweet for the same. The tweet was immediately taken down, however, MySmartPrice seems to have been quick enough to get a screengrab. Also Read - Mi 11 Lite, Samsung Galaxy M32, Realme Narzo 30: Phones launching in June-second half

Vivo V21e 5G: Expected Price

Vivo V21e is expected to be launched in a single 8GB RAM/128GB storage variant in India. It is expected to be priced at around Rs 25,000 in the country.

Vivo V21e 5G: Expected Specifications

Vivo V21e 5G will reportedly sport a 6.44-inch full HD+ AMOLED display. It will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC paired with 8GB of RAM/128GB of internal storage. The Malaysian variant of the phone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G SoC. The phone could also offer 3GB of additional virtual RAM. It will run Google’s Android 11 operating system out of the box with the company’s FunTouch OS skin on top. All of this will be backed by a 4,000mAh battery with support for 44W fast charging.

The device will feature a dual-camera setup on the back with a 64-megapixel primary sensor and an 8-megapixel ulra wide angle lens. On the front, it will feature a 32-megapixel sensor for taking selfies.

We expect the company to reveal more details about the upcoming Vivo V21e as the launch date nears.