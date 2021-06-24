Vivo V21e 5G launches in India to take on Mi 11 Lite 4G: Specs, price, etc

Vivo teased it over the last few weeks and it is finally here. The V21e 5G is an extension of the V21 series in India towards the more affordable end of the price spectrum. The idea behind the phone is to offer a slim and lightweight design at a lower price, something that is also being done by the Mi 11 Lite 4G. The only advantage with this one is the presence of a 5G chip. Also Read - Vivo Y12A powered by Snapdragon 439 SoC launched: Price, specifications

The Vivo V21e 5G comes in only a single storage variant in India. For Rs 24,990, you will get 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. There are two colour variants available at launch: Sunset Jazz (the blue-violet-pink-silver gradient) and a Midnight Black (dark blue). The device goes son sale today across various online and offline retail partners.

Vivo V21e 5G launches in India

Vivo has given the V21e the ability to connect to 5G network via the MediaTek Dimensity 700 chip. This chip has been noticed on the Poco M3 Pro 5G and the Realme Narzo 30 5G. Similar to the more expensive Vivo phones, the V21e 5G can expand its RAM capacity virtually by 3GB over the usual 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM. The onboard storage is limited to 128GB but you can slot a 1TB memory card.

Similar to the V21 5G, the V21e 5G gets an AMOLED display that measures 6.4-inches and has Full HD+ resolution. There’s no high refresh rate thing here but you do get an under-display fingerprint sensor. A 4000mAh battery keeps the phone alive while a 44W Flash Charge solution is used to refill the system. Vivo says that it takes 30 minutes to fill up 72 percent of the battery.

As for the cameras, the main unit on the rear consists of a 64-megapixel main camera that’s accompanied by an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera. There’s no third camera in the form of a depth sensor or macro camera; a welcome change. The front 32-megapixel selfie camera sits inside a waterdrop-style notch on the display.

Connectivity options on Vivo V21e 5G include dual-band Wi-Fi, 5G, LTE, Bluetooth, GPS, and a USB Type-C port.

The V21e 5G competes with the Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 4G, which has a lower starting price in comparison. While the Mi 11 Lite uses an older Snapdragon 732G 4G chip, it offers a 90Hz AMOLED display with 10-bit colour support.