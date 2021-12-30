comscore Vivo V23 5G, Vivo V23 Pro 5G India pricing leaked
Vivo V23 series India pricing leaked ahead of the official launch; will be available on Flipkart

A Flipkart microsite has also popped online, confirming that the Vivo V23 series will be India's first "color-changing smartphone".

Vivo is all set to launch the Vivo V23 5G series in India on January 5 at 12 pm. A Flipkart microsite has also popped online, confirming that the smartphone series will be India’s first “color-changing smartphone”. The handsets will feature a “3D curved display” and will be 7.36mm thin. A tipster has revealed the India pricing of the upcoming smartphones. Also Read - Upcoming smartphone launches in first week of January: Realme GT 2 series, to iQOO 9 Pro

Vivo V23 5G, Vivo V23 Pro 5G expected India pricing

As per the tipster Yogesh Brar, Vivo V23 is likely to be priced between Rs 37,000 to Rs 29,000. It is expected to be available in Sunshine Gold and Stardust Black colour options. Also Read - Vivo V23 series to launch on Jan 5: What do we know

The Vivo V23 Pro 5G is tipped to be priced somewhere between Rs 40,000 and Rs 37,000 in India. In terms of colours, the Pro model might also come in Sunshine Gold and Stardust Black colour variants. Also Read - Vivo V23 series may launch in India this month: Report

Vivo V23 expected specifications

Vivo V23 is likely to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 920 SoC and will come with 8GB/12GB of RAM along with 128GB/256GB of internal storage. The company will also offer 4GB expandable virtual RAM support on the device. Also Read – iQOO Neo 5S, iQOO Neo 5 SE with triple camera, up to 144Hz refresh rate launched

The device will run Google’s Android 12 operating system with the company’s own FunTouch OS 12 skin on top. All of this will be backed by a 4,200mAh battery with support for 44W fast charging.

Vivo V23 will sport a triple camera setup at the back consisting of a 64-megapixel primary sensor paired with an 8-megapixel ultra wide angle lens and a 2-megapixel macro lens. At the front, it will feature a dual camera setup consisting of a 50-megapixel primary sensor and an 8-megapixel ultra wide angle sensor.

The device will be made available in Sunshine Gold and Stardust Black colour options.

Vivo V23 Pro expected specifications

Vivo V23 Pro according to an earlier report by GSMArena will come with a 50-megapixel dual front camera setup. Apart from this, the marketing images shared by a Twitter user showcase a 108-megapixel primary sensor at the back. Apart from the 108-megapixel sensor, the device will sport an 8-megapixel secondary sensor and a 2-megapixel depth sensor.

The device is said to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC paired with 8GB of RAM with support for 4GB of virtual RAM. The back panel will be made of Fluorite AG glass for its colour changing capabilities when exposed to sunlight.

  Published Date: December 30, 2021 1:44 PM IST
  Updated Date: December 30, 2021 1:45 PM IST

