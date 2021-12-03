Vivo is working on a new smartphone for the Indian market and the launch may happen as early as this month. Reportedly, the company is working on the launch of a new device called Vivo V23 5G. The first V23 series device was launched in Vietnam, in the month of November.

The new Vivo V23 is expected to feature a new chipset and better camera as well, when compared to the previous Vivo V21. According to a report by 91mobiles, the launch of the new series will happen before the year ends. Additionally, the company may not just launch one single device but a budget-oriented and premium version of the device as well. The report suggests that Vivo may launch a Vivo V23e 5G and Vivo V23 Pro 5G as well.



In terms of specifications, apart from a new processor, and upgraded camera, most of the features might remain the same as the Vivo V21 5G. The device was launched just six months ago and continues to be available in the market. The Vivo V21 is selling at a price of Rs 29,990 for the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant. The upcoming device is also expected to be priced similarly with some added premium for the upgraded chipset and new camera.

The Vivo V23e 5G specifications, however, have been revealed during its launch in Vietnam. The device is expected to launch in India with a 6.44-inch AMOLED display. The device might be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 810 chip and might also get a 44MP front facing camera and 50MP primary camera. The device is expected to be priced more competitively compared to the Vivo V23 5G.