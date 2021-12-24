Vivo V23 series to launch on Jan 5: What do we know

Vivo India has shared a virtual media invite for the launch of its Vivo V23 smartphone series in the country. According to the invite, the series will launch on January 5 next year at 12 PM IST. While it has not been revealed which phones will launch in the V23 series, reports suggest that the company will launch two devices, namely Vivo V23 and the V23 Pro. Also Read - Vivo S12, Vivo S12 Pro with 108-megapixel triple rear camera setup launched

The invite shared by Vivo showcases what we expect to be the V23 Pro. The device seems to have a curved edge display along with a small notch featuring a dual-camera setup. Also Read - iQOO Neo 5S, iQOO Neo 5 SE with triple camera, up to 144Hz refresh rate launched

Vivo V23: Expected specifications

According to an earlier report by MySmartPrice Vivo V23 will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 920 SoC and will come with 8GB/12GB of RAM along with 128GB/256GB of internal storage. The company will also offer 4GB expandable virtual RAM support on the device. Also Read - Vivo S12 Pro new details appear online ahead of official debut on December 22

The device will run Google’s Android 12 operating system with the company’s own FunTouch OS 12 skin on top. All of this will be backed by a 4,200mAh battery with support for 44W fast charging.

Vivo V23 will sport a triple camera setup at the back consisting of a 64-megapixel primary sensor paired with an 8-megapixel ultra wide angle lens and a 2-megapixel macro lens. At the front, it will feature a dual camera setup consisting of a 50-megapixel primary sensor and an 8-megapixel ultra wide angle sensor.

The device will be made available in Sunshine Gold and Stardust Black colour options.

Vivo V23 Pro: Expected specifications

Vivo V23 Pro according to an earlier report by GSMArena will come with a 50-megapixel dual front camera setup. Apart from this, the marketing images shared by a Twitter user showcase a 108-megapixel primary sensor at the back. Apart from the 108-megapixel sensor, the device will sport an 8-megapixel secondary sensor and a 2-megapixel depth sensor.

The device is said to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC paired with 8GB of RAM with support for 4GB of virtual RAM. The back panel will be made of Fluorite AG glass for its colour changing capabilities when exposed to sunlight.