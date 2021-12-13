comscore Vivo V21 successor V23 tipped to launch in India in January 2022
News

Vivo V23 tipped to launch in India in January 2022: Here’s what we know about it

Mobiles

A separate report says that the Vivo V23 is expected to make a debut in India towards the end of January 2022 or the beginning of February 2022.

Vivo V23e

Image: Vivo

Vivo’s next-generation V-series smartphone, that is, the Vivo V23, has been in the news for quite some time now. Earlier, reports suggested that the phone could arrive in India some time in December 2021. But now, fresh reports hint towards a different launch time for the smartphone. According to a report by 91Mobiles, the Vivo V21 successor could arrive in India in January 2022. More specifically, the report says that the phone will arrive either on January 4, 2023, or sometime in the first week of January 2023. Also Read - Vivo iQOO Neo 5S, iQOO Neo 5 SE might support 66W fast charging

However, a separate tweet by tipster Debayan Roy hints towards the smartphone to make a debut in India towards the end of January 2022 or the beginning of February 2022. In the same tweet, the tipster says that Vivo will launch at least two variants in the Vivo V23 series in India. Contrary to that, the report by the publication states that the company will not launch the vanilla variant of the series when the phone makes a debut in India next month. This means that only the Vivo V23 Pro will be available in India at the time of the launch. Also Read - Flipkart Big Bachat Dhamaal sale: Best smartphone deals on iPhone 12 Mini, ROG Phone 3 and more

Additionally, tipster Mukul Sharma in a tweet revealed that Vivo V23 5G and Vivo V2130 have received the TKDN certification in Indonesia indicating that the Vivo V23 will feature 5G connectivity. The Vivo V23e and the Vivo V23 Pro were also spotted on the IMEI website a couple of months back indicating that the Vivo V23 series is inching closer to launch. Also Read - Vivo could soon launch rollable smartphone similar to Oppo Find X 2021

As far the specifications are concerned, details about Vivo’s upcoming V23 series remain scarce for now. Reports indicate that the Vivo V23 5G could come with a 6.44-inch AMOLED display with a FHD+ resolution. It is expected to be powered by a Dimensity 810 system-on-chip and run on Android 11-based FunTouch OS 12. Barring that, nothing much is known about the Vivo V23 series yet. We should know more about it as we move closer to the launch date.

  • Published Date: December 13, 2021 8:06 PM IST

Best Sellers