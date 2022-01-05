comscore Vivo V23, Vivo V23 Pro launched in India with colour-changing Fluorite AG Glass: Check price, specifications
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Vivo V23 series launched in India with the colour-changing back panel
News

Vivo V23 series launched in India with the colour-changing back panel

Mobiles

Vivo V23 phone is the first smartphone to come with the color-changing Fluorite AG Glass on the rear, which changes color when exposed to sunlight or artificial UV rays. However, the feature only comes on the Sunshine Gold color model of the V23 and V23 Pro.

Vivo-V23-Pro-5G3

Vivo V23 Pro 5G

Vivo V23 and Vivo V23 Pro are launched in India today. The unique thing about this phone is its back design. Vivo has claimed that this is the first smartphone with color-changing effects on the rear panel. Vivo launched two smartphones in this series, including Vivo V23 and Vivo V23 Pro. The company has already teased that this phone has a 108-megapixel primary sensor. The handset also has 50-megapixel dual selfie cameras. Also Read - Smartphones confirmed to launch in January 2022: OnePlus 10 Pro, Realme GT 2 series, and more

Price

The base 8GB + 128GB storage variant of the Vivo V23 5G is priced at Rs 29,990. At the same time, the price of 12GB + 256GB storage model is available at Rs 34,990. Also Read - Vivo V23 series India pricing leaked ahead of the official launch; will be available on Flipkart

The 8GB + 128GB storage model of Vivo V23 Pro 5G costs Rs 38,990. The high-end model with 12GB + 256GB storage costs Rs 43,990. Vivo V23 5G comes in Stardust Black color, and Vivo V23 Pro 5G comes in Sunshine Gold color option. Also Read - Upcoming smartphone launches in first week of January: Realme GT 2 series, to iQOO 9 Pro

Vivo V23 5G specifications

Vivo V23 phone is the first smartphone to come with the color-changing Fluorite AG Glass on the rear, which changes color when exposed to sunlight or artificial UV rays. However, the feature only comes on the Sunshine Gold color model of the V23 and V23 Pro. The smartphone is equipped with MediaTek Dimension 920 processor in India, while Vivo V23 Pro 5G phone is equipped with MediaTek Dimensity 1200 processor. A 50-megapixel primary camera can be found in the base variant, while the Pro variant can come with a 108-megapixel camera. The vanilla Vivo V23 5G comes with a flat metal frame.

Vivo V23 Pro smartphone launched with a 6.56″ FHD+ AMOLED display. You will also get 12GB RAM and 256GB storage. Fluorite Ag glass is used on the device, which allows the back panel to change its color when exposed to UV rays and sunlight. The phone has a 4300mAh battery to support 44W fast charging for power. It has an In-display fingerprint sensor and Bluetooth 5.2

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: January 5, 2022 12:51 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Garmin introduces Venu 2 Plus and Vivomove Sport at CES 2022
Wearables
Garmin introduces Venu 2 Plus and Vivomove Sport at CES 2022
You don't have to guess names! WhatsApp notifications can now show you display pictures

Apps

You don't have to guess names! WhatsApp notifications can now show you display pictures

iQOO 9 and 9 Pro full specifications leaked hours before official launch

Mobiles

iQOO 9 and 9 Pro full specifications leaked hours before official launch

Vivo V23, Vivo V23 Pro launched in India with colour-changing Fluorite AG Glass: Check price, specifications

Mobiles

Vivo V23, Vivo V23 Pro launched in India with colour-changing Fluorite AG Glass: Check price, specifications

Bulli Bai app controversy shows how unsafe Indian women are on the internet

Opinions

Bulli Bai app controversy shows how unsafe Indian women are on the internet

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Vivo V23, Vivo V23 Pro launched in India with colour-changing Fluorite AG Glass: Check price, specifications

SBI increases limit on IMPS money transfer of up to Rs 5 lakh without extra fees

Samsung's Freestyle lightweight projector showcased at CES 2022

Sony teases its next-gen PlayStation VR2 headset at CES 2022

Elon Musk s Starlink faces another roadblock in India: Country head steps down

Explained: What is the Bulli Bai app controversy all about?

BlackBerry: The last nail in the coffin

Can smartphones actually cause fire at a petrol pump?

Did Ola only sell the S1 Pro in the first phase of sales?

Your Bulli Bai of the day is . : Woman shares how she was put on sale online

Related Topics

Related Stories

Vivo V23, Vivo V23 Pro launched in India with colour-changing Fluorite AG Glass: Check price, specifications

Mobiles

Vivo V23, Vivo V23 Pro launched in India with colour-changing Fluorite AG Glass: Check price, specifications
Vivo V23 5G, Vivo V23 Pro 5G India pricing leaked

Mobiles

Vivo V23 5G, Vivo V23 Pro 5G India pricing leaked
Vivo V23 series to launch on Jan 5: What do we know

Mobiles

Vivo V23 series to launch on Jan 5: What do we know
Vivo V23 series may launch in India this month: Report

Mobiles

Vivo V23 series may launch in India this month: Report

हिंदी समाचार

Oppo A96 5G हुआ लॉन्च, कम दाम में मिलेगी 33W चार्जिंग और 4500mAh बैटरी

CES 2022: Intel ने कहा, इनका नया प्रोसेसर Apple M1 से लैस MacBook को भी देगा मात

डेली फिटनेस और हेल्थ ट्रैक करने के लिए कैसी है यह बजट स्मार्टवॉच? जानें

Garena Free Fire में इस साल ऐसे पाएं Name Change Card, बहुत कम डायमंड खर्च करके बदलें नाम

वीवो ने 108MP बैक और 50MP सेल्फी कैमरे वाला धांसू स्मार्टफोन भारत में किया लॉन्च, जानें कीमत

Latest Videos

INFINIX INBOOK X1 | BUDGET LAPTOP LAUNCHED | REVIEW

Reviews

INFINIX INBOOK X1 | BUDGET LAPTOP LAUNCHED | REVIEW
Apple market value reaches above $3 trillion | Thanks to top-selling iPhone and MacBook products

News

Apple market value reaches above $3 trillion | Thanks to top-selling iPhone and MacBook products
OnePlus 10 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max, Vivo X80 Pro: Top Smartphones That May Create Buzz in 2022

News

OnePlus 10 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max, Vivo X80 Pro: Top Smartphones That May Create Buzz in 2022
Instagram, Facebook and Few More of the Most Popular And Downloaded Apps of 2021 | BGR India

Features

Instagram, Facebook and Few More of the Most Popular And Downloaded Apps of 2021 | BGR India

News

Vivo V23, Vivo V23 Pro launched in India with colour-changing Fluorite AG Glass: Check price, specifications
Mobiles
Vivo V23, Vivo V23 Pro launched in India with colour-changing Fluorite AG Glass: Check price, specifications
SBI increases limit on IMPS money transfer of up to Rs 5 lakh without extra fees

News

SBI increases limit on IMPS money transfer of up to Rs 5 lakh without extra fees
Samsung's Freestyle lightweight projector showcased at CES 2022

News

Samsung's Freestyle lightweight projector showcased at CES 2022
Sony teases its next-gen PlayStation VR2 headset at CES 2022

Gaming

Sony teases its next-gen PlayStation VR2 headset at CES 2022
Elon Musk s Starlink faces another roadblock in India: Country head steps down

News

Elon Musk s Starlink faces another roadblock in India: Country head steps down

new arrivals in india

Moto G51 5G
Moto G51 5G

14,999

Tecno Spark 8T
Tecno Spark 8T

8,999

Samsung Galaxy A32
Samsung Galaxy A32

Price Not Available

OnePlus Nord 2 Pac Man Edition
OnePlus Nord 2 Pac Man Edition

37,999

Motorola Edge 20 Pro
Motorola Edge 20 Pro

36,999

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra
Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

74,999

Realme GT Neo 2
Realme GT Neo 2

31,999

Vivo X70 Pro Plus
Vivo X70 Pro Plus

84,990

Vivo X70 Pro
Vivo X70 Pro

51,990

Poco C31
Poco C31

10,999

Best Sellers