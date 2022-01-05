Vivo V23, Vivo V23 Pro launched in India with colour-changing Fluorite AG Glass: Check price, specifications

Vivo V23 and Vivo V23 Pro are launched in India today. The unique thing about this phone is its back design. Vivo has claimed that this is the first smartphone with color-changing effects on the rear panel. Vivo launched two smartphones in this series, including Vivo V23 and Vivo V23 Pro. The company has already teased that this phone has a 108-megapixel primary sensor. The handset also has 50-megapixel dual selfie cameras. Also Read - Smartphones confirmed to launch in January 2022: OnePlus 10 Pro, Realme GT 2 series, and more

Price

The base 8GB + 128GB storage variant of the Vivo V23 5G is priced at Rs 29,990. At the same time, the price of 12GB + 256GB storage model is available at Rs 34,990. Also Read - Vivo V23 series India pricing leaked ahead of the official launch; will be available on Flipkart

The 8GB + 128GB storage model of Vivo V23 Pro 5G costs Rs 38,990. The high-end model with 12GB + 256GB storage costs Rs 43,990. Vivo V23 5G comes in Stardust Black color, and Vivo V23 Pro 5G comes in Sunshine Gold color option. Also Read - Upcoming smartphone launches in first week of January: Realme GT 2 series, to iQOO 9 Pro

Vivo V23 5G specifications

Vivo V23 phone is the first smartphone to come with the color-changing Fluorite AG Glass on the rear, which changes color when exposed to sunlight or artificial UV rays. However, the feature only comes on the Sunshine Gold color model of the V23 and V23 Pro. The smartphone is equipped with MediaTek Dimension 920 processor in India, while Vivo V23 Pro 5G phone is equipped with MediaTek Dimensity 1200 processor. A 50-megapixel primary camera can be found in the base variant, while the Pro variant can come with a 108-megapixel camera. The vanilla Vivo V23 5G comes with a flat metal frame.

Vivo V23 Pro smartphone launched with a 6.56″ FHD+ AMOLED display. You will also get 12GB RAM and 256GB storage. Fluorite Ag glass is used on the device, which allows the back panel to change its color when exposed to UV rays and sunlight. The phone has a 4300mAh battery to support 44W fast charging for power. It has an In-display fingerprint sensor and Bluetooth 5.2