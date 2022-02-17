comscore Vivo V23e 5G India launch date revealed alongside key specifications, images
Vivo V23e 5G India launch date revealed alongside key specifications, images

Vivo V23e will launch on February 21 and will sport an ultra-slim glass design and will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC.

Vivo has confirmed that it will be launching its V23e 5G on February 21 in India. The company has put up a dedicated microsite for the upcoming mid-range smartphone revealing the launch date, key specifications of the device and device images. Also Read - Poco M4 Pro 5G vs Vivo T1 5G: Which one offers better value?

According to the microsite, the Vivo V23e will sport an ultra-slim glass design and will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC. The device will sport a 44-megapixel selfie camera housed in a waterdrop-style notch, and will feature a 50-megapixel triple camera setup at the back. The device will be backed by a 4,050mAh battery with support for 44W fast charging. Also Read - Oppo partners with Reliance to conduct 5G trials in India

Vivo V23e 5G: India launch details

Vivo has announced that it will be launching the Vivo V23e 5G in India on February 21 at 12 PM IST. Also Read - Vivo T1 5G sale starts today: Here's where to purchase, get discount of up to Rs 1,000

The device has already been launched in Thailand and is priced at Baht 12,999 (approximately Rs 29,200) for the sole 8GB RAM/128GB storage variant. The device was launched in Moonlight Shadow and Sunshine Coast colour options.

Vivo V23e 5G: Expected specifications

Vivo V23e 5G Thailand variant sports a 6.44-inch full HD+ AMOLED display with a resolution of 2400×1080 pixels. It is powered by the MediaTek 810 SoC paired with 8GB of RAM along with 128GB of internal storage expandable up to 1TB via a microSD card. The device runs Google’s Android 11 operating system with the company’s own FunTouch OS 12 skin on top. All of this is backed by a 4,050mAh battery with support for 44W fast charging technology.

For security, the device comes with an in-display fingerprint sensor and facial recognition via the front camera. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.1, GPS/ A-GPS, and a USB Type-C port.

The device sports a triple camera setup consisting of a 50-megapixel primary sensor, paired with an 8-megapixel super wide angle lens and a 2-megapixel macro lens. At the front, it features a 44-megapixel sensor for capturing selfies.

  • Published Date: February 17, 2022 3:35 PM IST

