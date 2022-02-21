comscore Vivo V23e 5G launch in India today: Livestream link, expected specs, and price in India
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Vivo V23e 5G launch in India today: Check expected specs and price
News

Vivo V23e 5G launch in India today: Check expected specs and price

Mobiles

Vivo V23e 5G set to launch in India today at 12PM IST via a virtual launch event. Check out expected specifications, price in India, other details here.

Vivo-V23e-1

Vivo V23e 5G is all set to launch in India today. The virtual launch event will begin at 12PM IST on Vivo’s official YouTube, Twitter channel. The launch event will be streamed live on the company’s official website as well. The Vivo V23e 5G will be the third smartphone in the series. Vivo V23 5G and Vivo V23 Pro 5G are already available in the market. Also Read - Smartphone launches this week: Oppo, iQoo, Vivo, Tecno events line-up

The upcoming Vivo V23e 5G is already available in Malaysia since November last year. The same model is expected to hit the Indian market as well. This suggests that the specifications of the Indian model are going to be more or less like the global version. Also Read - Vivo Y15s with 5,000mAh battery, HD+ display launched at an affordable price in India

Vivo V23e 5G price in India (expected)

Ahead of the official launch, the expected pricing of the Vivo V23e 5G has leaked. The latest report from 91Mobile suggests that the Vivo V23e 5G will launch at a retail price of Rs 28,990 but will be available for a discount price of Rs 25,990. The discount price could be available only for a limited period only. The Chinese smartphone manufacturer will reveal more details about the Vivo V23e 5G later today. Also Read - Vivo V23e India launch date revealed: Check key specifications, images

In Malaysia, the Vivo V23e 5G comes at TBH 12,999 (roughly around Rs 30,200) for the sole 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The smartphone comes in two colour options — Moonlight Shadow and Sunshine Coast.

Vivo V23e 5G specifications (expected)

Rumours and leaks have revealed the complete specs sheet of the Vivo V23e 5G ahead of the official launch.

In terms of specifications, the Vivo V23e 5G is likely to pack a 6.44-inch full-HD+ AMOLED with 1080×2400 pixels resolution. The smartphone is expected to be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC coupled with 8GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage with support for expandable storage of up to 1TB via microSD card.

On the camera front, the Vivo V23e 5G is tipped to include a triple rear camera system including a 50-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel sensor, and a 2-megapixel sensor. For selfies and video calls, the smartphone is likely to include a 44-megapixel shooter.

Rumours suggest that the Vivo V23e 5G will be backed by a 4050mAh battery with support for 44W fast charging out-of-the-box. Connectivity options may include — USB Type-C port, Bluetooth v5.1, GPS, dual-SIM slots (Nano), and dual Wi-Fi.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: February 21, 2022 8:47 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

BSNL s 4G services likely to debut on Independence Day
Telecom
BSNL s 4G services likely to debut on Independence Day
Apple iPhone 14 Pro models might come with 8GB RAM

News

Apple iPhone 14 Pro models might come with 8GB RAM

Xiaomi 12 Ultra to be powered by upcoming Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Plus SoC: Here s what to expect

Mobiles

Xiaomi 12 Ultra to be powered by upcoming Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Plus SoC: Here s what to expect

Vivo V23e 5G launch in India today: Check expected specs and price

Mobiles

Vivo V23e 5G launch in India today: Check expected specs and price

E-cycle brand of Hero Cycles opens new experience center

Electric Vehicle

E-cycle brand of Hero Cycles opens new experience center

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Apple iPhone 14 Pro models might come with 8GB RAM

Xiaomi 12 Ultra to be powered by upcoming Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Plus SoC: Here s what to expect

E-cycle brand of Hero Cycles opens new experience center

Sony PlayStation 5 pre-order date out: How to make sure you get one this time

KTM Duke Electric Bike: What we know so far

What is all the hype around WiFi 7?

Poco M4 Pro 5G first impression: Same interior with dazzling new exterior

Realme 9 Pro+ vs Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge: Which one to pick under Rs 30,000?

Poco M4 Pro 5G, Realme 9 Pro Series, OnePlus Nord CE 2: Popular Smartphones Launch Happening

Poco M4 Pro 5G vs Redmi Note 11T 5G: Which budget phone to pick?

Related Topics

Related Stories

Vivo V23e 5G launch in India today: Check expected specs and price

Mobiles

Vivo V23e 5G launch in India today: Check expected specs and price
Vivo Y15s with 5,000mAh battery, HD+ display launched at an affordable price in India

Mobiles

Vivo Y15s with 5,000mAh battery, HD+ display launched at an affordable price in India
OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G alternatives that you can buy now

Mobiles

OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G alternatives that you can buy now
Vivo V23e India launch date revealed: Check key specifications, images

Mobiles

Vivo V23e India launch date revealed: Check key specifications, images
Poco M4 Pro 5G vs Vivo T1 5G: Which one offers better value?

Mobiles

Poco M4 Pro 5G vs Vivo T1 5G: Which one offers better value?

हिंदी समाचार

Redmi Note 11S की भारत में पहली सेल आज, जानें कीमत, स्पेसिफिकेशन और ऑफर्स डिटेल

Free Fire MAX OB33 अपडेट, एडवांस सर्वर कब होगा ओपन? जानें हर डिटेल

Airtel और BSNL ने Jio को दी मात, दिसंबर में जोड़े ज्यादा यूजर्स

फ्री फायर मैक्स के रिडीम कोड आज दिलाएंगे कई धांसू रिवॉर्ड, जाने कैसे करें क्लेम

वीवो के 50MP कैमरे वाले अपकमिंग फोन की कीमत लॉन्च से पहले लीक, जानें फीचर्स

Latest Videos

Twitter Launches Pinned Conversations Feature For All | Users Can Pin Six Chat Windows in Inbox

News

Twitter Launches Pinned Conversations Feature For All | Users Can Pin Six Chat Windows in Inbox
OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G Launched With MediaTek Dimensity 900 SoC | Starts at Rs 23,999

News

OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G Launched With MediaTek Dimensity 900 SoC | Starts at Rs 23,999
Android 13 Top 5 Features Seen On Developer Preview | Tap to Transfer | Photo Picker and more

News

Android 13 Top 5 Features Seen On Developer Preview | Tap to Transfer | Photo Picker and more
Google Drive brings new feature to refine search results | Search chips help locate files faster

News

Google Drive brings new feature to refine search results | Search chips help locate files faster

News

Apple iPhone 14 Pro models might come with 8GB RAM
News
Apple iPhone 14 Pro models might come with 8GB RAM
Xiaomi 12 Ultra to be powered by upcoming Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Plus SoC: Here s what to expect

Mobiles

Xiaomi 12 Ultra to be powered by upcoming Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Plus SoC: Here s what to expect
E-cycle brand of Hero Cycles opens new experience center

Electric Vehicle

E-cycle brand of Hero Cycles opens new experience center
Sony PlayStation 5 pre-order date out: How to make sure you get one this time

Gaming

Sony PlayStation 5 pre-order date out: How to make sure you get one this time
KTM Duke Electric Bike: What we know so far

Electric Vehicle

KTM Duke Electric Bike: What we know so far

new arrivals in india

Y33T
Y33T

18,990

V25 5G
V25 5G

27,990

Y10
Y10

12,490

Galaxy S21 FE 256GB
Galaxy S21 FE 256GB

58,999

Galaxy M53 5G
Galaxy M53 5G

24,999

Mi 11i 8GB RAM
Mi 11i 8GB RAM

26,999

11i HyperCharge 8GB RAM
11i HyperCharge 8GB RAM

28,999

Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G
Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G

16,990

Best Sellers