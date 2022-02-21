Vivo V23e 5G is all set to launch in India today. The virtual launch event will begin at 12PM IST on Vivo’s official YouTube, Twitter channel. The launch event will be streamed live on the company’s official website as well. The Vivo V23e 5G will be the third smartphone in the series. Vivo V23 5G and Vivo V23 Pro 5G are already available in the market. Also Read - Smartphone launches this week: Oppo, iQoo, Vivo, Tecno events line-up

The upcoming Vivo V23e 5G is already available in Malaysia since November last year. The same model is expected to hit the Indian market as well. This suggests that the specifications of the Indian model are going to be more or less like the global version.

Vivo V23e 5G price in India (expected)

Ahead of the official launch, the expected pricing of the Vivo V23e 5G has leaked. The latest report from 91Mobile suggests that the Vivo V23e 5G will launch at a retail price of Rs 28,990 but will be available for a discount price of Rs 25,990. The discount price could be available only for a limited period only. The Chinese smartphone manufacturer will reveal more details about the Vivo V23e 5G later today.

In Malaysia, the Vivo V23e 5G comes at TBH 12,999 (roughly around Rs 30,200) for the sole 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The smartphone comes in two colour options — Moonlight Shadow and Sunshine Coast.

Vivo V23e 5G specifications (expected)

Rumours and leaks have revealed the complete specs sheet of the Vivo V23e 5G ahead of the official launch.

In terms of specifications, the Vivo V23e 5G is likely to pack a 6.44-inch full-HD+ AMOLED with 1080×2400 pixels resolution. The smartphone is expected to be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC coupled with 8GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage with support for expandable storage of up to 1TB via microSD card.

On the camera front, the Vivo V23e 5G is tipped to include a triple rear camera system including a 50-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel sensor, and a 2-megapixel sensor. For selfies and video calls, the smartphone is likely to include a 44-megapixel shooter.

Rumours suggest that the Vivo V23e 5G will be backed by a 4050mAh battery with support for 44W fast charging out-of-the-box. Connectivity options may include — USB Type-C port, Bluetooth v5.1, GPS, dual-SIM slots (Nano), and dual Wi-Fi.