Vivo V23e 5G spotted on Geekbench with Dimensity 810 SoC and 8GB RAM: Check specifications, price

Chinese brand Vivo’s new smartphone, Vivo V23e 5G, will debut in the global market next week. But just before the official launch, this upcoming smartphone is seen on the Geekbench certification website, revealing its model number and processor information. On the other hand, a dedicated microsite is live on the Vivo Thailand website, which shows the complete design of the phone and confirms that it will have a 44MP selfie snapper on the front, triple cameras, and a waterdrop notch for the selfie snapper. Also Read - Vivo V23e 5G with 44MP front camera to debut on November 23

There are multiple Geekbench listings for a Vivo V2126 phone, believed to be the upcoming Vivo V23e 5G. The Vivo V23e 5G phone is listed on the Geekbench certification website with the model number V2126. It received a single-core score in the range of 471 and 558 points, while its multi-core test scores ranged from 1,551 to 1,726.

According to the listing, this device is powered by MT6833V/PNZA V MediaTek’s internal codename for the Dimensity 810 SoC. and 8GB RAM. The phone will work on Android 11 out-of-the-box based FuntouchOS. Vivo V23e 5G will see several upgrades over the 4G version launched earlier this month.

As per other reports, the design of the Vivo V23e 5G smartphone will be similar to the 4G variant. The smartphone is equipped with a USB Type-C port, speaker grille, and microphone at the bottom. As far as cameras are concerned, a triple rear camera setup along with a 44MP selfie camera will be available in the smartphone. Additionally, a strong battery with support for fast charging will be given in the handset.

The tech giant has not given any official information about the price of the V23e 5G. But as per leaks, the price of this device can be kept between Rs 25,000 to 30,000.