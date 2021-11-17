Vivo V23e 5G with 44MP front camera to debut on November 23

Vivo V23e 5G will mark entry in the smartphone market on November 23. While the Chinese brand already has a 4G model of the phone in Vietnam, it is now prepping to launch the 5G variant next week in Thailand. The teaser images confirm that the new Vivo V23e 5G will arrive at least in two colour options. Prior to its launch, Vivo has confirmed a few details on the new V-series phone, like a 44-megapixel front camera, a dewdrop notch style display, and a triple camera setup at the back. Also Read - MediaTek Dimensity 2000 chip beats Snapdragon 888; scores over a million points on AnTuTu: Report

Vivo V23e 5G launch date, specs (expected)

Vivo V23e 5G will make its official debut next week on November 23. The handset will be introduced in Thailand, although Vivo might bring it to other markets as well. The handset is confirmed to get at least two colour shades- dual-tone gradient, and black. The phone is teased to be 7.36mm thin. Also Read - Android 12 update: Is your phone eligible, check it out

It will have a notch-style display with a 44-megapixel camera upfront. It will have design language similar to its older siblings with a rectangular-shaped body, camera module with a triple camera arrangement resting on the top left corner, and Vivo branding below it. The speaker grill and USB-C port sit at the bottom, although the audio jack isn’t visible in the teaser images. Also Read - Vivo, OnePlus, Oppo, Realme to enter Electric Vehicle market, tipped to file trademark

Reports speculate that the Vivo V23e 5G might have an OLED panel and come with an in-display fingerprint sensor. Under the hood, there could be the new Dimensity 810 chipset. The memory configuration, screen size, and battery capacity haven’t been revealed yet. However, the phone is expected to have 44W fast charging support as the 4G variant.

The 4G Vivo V23e was launched with a 20:9 display, 64MP triple camera setup in Vietnam for VND 8,490,000 (around Rs 27,800). The phone equips a MediaTek Helio G96 SoC. That said, the virtual launch event for the new Vivo V23e 5G will commence at 6.30 PM GMT+ 7 (5 PM IST).