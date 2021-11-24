Vivo officially unveiled the Vivo V23e mid-range smartphone for the Vietnamese market. The smartphone comes as a brand new offering under the V series with a 6.44-inch display, 64MP camera, and a powerful 4050mAH battery. Also Read - Vivo V23e 5G spotted on Geekbench with Dimensity 810 SoC and 8GB RAM

Price

The Vivo V23e is priced at THB 12,999 (roughly Rs. 29,200) for the single 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant in Thailand. The smartphone is launched in two color options, including Sunshine Coast and Moonlight Shadow. The company will begin the pre-orders from today, and sales will take place from December 1. Also Read - Vivo V23e 5G with 44MP front camera to debut on November 23

Specifications

Vivo V23e flaunts a 6.44-inch Full HD+ AMOLED screen with a screen-to-body ratio of 90.37%. The device uses a waterdrop notch design that houses a stunning 50-megapixel camera, which is probably the most incredible feature of the device. The selfie camera comes with autofocus as well as Eye AF, which allows the camera to help the users stay in focus during the photo capture. The device also sports a 7.36mm ultra-thin body.

The phone comes with a MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC processor paired with 8GB of RAM. A microSD card can be inserted to increase the internal storage up to 1TB. The Vivo V23e 5G packs a triple rear camera setup with a 50-megapixel primary sensor with f/1.8 aperture and an 8-megapixel wide-angle sensor with f/2.2 aperture and a 2-megapixel sensor with f/2.4.

The device packs a 4050mAh battery backed by an astonishing 44W fast charging which Vivo claims can charge the device from zero to 69% in just 30 minutes. Other features on the device include Bluetooth 5.1, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), dual 4G VoLTE, and GPS/ GLONASS/Beidou.

The tech giant also launched Vivo Y76 as the latest smartphone of the company’s Y series in Malaysia. It has been launched in the market with a 50-megapixel triple rear camera setup and Dimensity 700 chipset. This 5G phone from Vivo comes with a waterdrop-style notch display and 44W fast charging support.