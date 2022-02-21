Vivo V23e with 44MP selfie camera, fast charging launched: Price in India, specs

Vivo V23e, the new mid-ranger from the brand has arrived in the Indian market. The new smartphone joins the latest Vivo V23 series that include the Vivo V23 and Vivo 23 Pro. The highlights of the Vivo V23e smartphone are a slim glass design, a 44-megapixel front-facing camera, Android 12 OS, and 44W FlashCharge support. Also Read - iQOO 9 series to Realme Narzo 50: Phones set to launch in India this week

Vivo V23e price in India, availability

Vivo V23e price in India set at Rs 25,990 for the sole 8GB/128GB internal storage. It will be available in two colour shades- Sunrise Gold and Midnight Black. In terms of availability, the handset can be purchased via Vivo’s official store and partnered with online and retail channels. Also Read - Vivo V23e 5G launch in India today: Check expected specs and price

Vivo V23e features, specs

The new Vivo V23e smartphone features a 6.44-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a dewdrop notch to house the front camera. The panel has a standard refresh rate of 60Hz and a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels and a 20:9 aspect ratio. For security, it gets an in-display fingerprint reader. Also Read - Smartphone launches this week: Oppo, iQoo, Vivo, Tecno events line-up

Under the hood rests a MediaTek Dimensity 810 chipset paired with 8GB of RAM, and 128GB native storage. The onboard storage is further expandable via a dedicated microSD slot. On the software front, the phone runs Android 12 with custom Funtouch OS 12 on top.

For photography, the Vivo 23e 5G gets a triple rear camera setup having a 50-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide shooter, and a 2-megapixel macro lens. For selfies and video calls, a 44-megapixel front camera with autofocus lens is embedded in the notch.

Connectivity options on the phone include- 5G, 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, GPS/A-GPS, Bluetooth v5.1, and USB-C port for charging. The phone packs a 4,050mAh battery with 44W FlashCharge fast charging support. Sensors on board include- accelerometer, ambient light sensor, gyroscope, magnetometer, and proximity sensor.