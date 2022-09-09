comscore Vivo V25 5G India launch confirmed, will be available via Flipkart
Vivo has confirmed that it will soon make the Vivo V25 5G available for purchase on Flipkart. The device will come with a 50MP selfie snapper and have a color changing back.

Sometime back, Vivo announced the Vivo V25 series comprising the Vivo V25 5G and Vivo V25 Pro. The latter was immediately available for purchase on Flipkart, however, the vanilla V25 5G’s availability was a concern. Now, the company has officially confirmed the availability of the phone. Let’s take a look. Also Read - Vivo Y22 with MediaTek Helio G85 tipped to launch in India next week

According to a microsite on Flipkart, the Vivo V25 5G will be available soon. There’s no exact sale date available, but it will mostly be available this month in the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale. The microsite also reveals the design and color options of the phone. Also Read - Vivo X Fold Plus to be Vivo's next foldable phone for the year

The Vivo V25 5G has Black and Blue color options. The device has the color-changing Flourite AG Glass on the back. Furthermore, the camera highlight of the phone has been revealed. The device will feature a whopping 50MP selfie snapper. The selfie camera will also have an eye autofocus video feature. Also Read - Vivo X Fold S spotted on 3C, Key details tipped ahead of launch

Moreover, the Bokeh Flare Portrait mode has been revealed through a few images that were apparently clicked on the smartphone. The smartphone is also confirmed to have 8GB of RAM and 8GB of Extended RAM. For those unaware, the Extended RAM feature will take some part of the storage, in this case, 8GB, and use it as virtual RAM.

Other than this, the smartphone is already available in some countries. Vivo will likely launch the same model in India. The Vivo V25 5G has a 6.44-inch AMOLED display with a Full-HD+ resolution. The screen has a water-drop notch design and features HDR10+ support. There’s also the 90Hz high refresh rate support.

Under the hood, the device is powered by the 6nm MediaTek Dimensity 900 SoC paired with a base 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. There’s no memory expansion slot. It has a triple camera setup on the rear with a 64MP main lens, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP tertiary lens. Upfront, it has a 50MP selfie snapper.

The device packs a 4,500mAh battery and supports 44W fast charging. It has an under-screen fingerprint scanner for security and runs on Android 12 OS out of the box.

  • Published Date: September 9, 2022 10:23 PM IST
  • Updated Date: September 9, 2022 10:27 PM IST
