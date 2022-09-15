Vivo will launch its Vivo V25 5G in India today at 12 pm. The smartphone will join the company’s Vivo V25 series which already includes Vivo V25 Pro 5G, launched at a starting price of Rs 35,999. As per the company, Vivo V25 5G will come with a 64MP triple rear camera setup, 8GB extended RAM and a 50MP selfie camera. Also Read - Vivo V25 5G with a 50MP selfie camera to launch in India on September 15

The official Vivo V25 5G microsite also reveals that the smartphone will come with a “Colour changing Fluorite AG glass”. A Flipkart teaser of the smartphone has also appeared online, hence it will be available for purchase on the same e-commerce platform. The smartphone will go on sale during the upcoming Big Billion Days sale, starting September 23. Also Read - Vivo V25 5G confirmed to launch in the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale

Vivo V25 5G expected specifications

As per the official Flipkart teaser, Vivo V25 5G will be available in blue and black colour options. Going by the earlier reports, the smartphone will come with a MediaTek Dimensity 900 chipset and up to 8GB of extended RAM. Vivo V25 5G is likely to feature a 6.44-inch full HD+ AMOLED display that offers a 90 Hz refresh rate.

For photography, the smartphone is confiemed to come with a 64MP triple rear camera setup and a 50MP front-facing camera for selfies.

Vivo V25 5G is expected to be equipped with a 4,500 mAh battery that supports 44W fast charging. The smartphone is likely to be 7.79 mm in thickness and 186 gm in weight.

Vivo V25 5G expected India pricing

As per an earlier report, Vivo V25 5G will be launched in two storage variants: 8GB RAM + 128GB and 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant that will be available to expand up to 1TB via microSD card. The handset will also offer 8GB of virtual RAM.