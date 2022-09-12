Vivo has announced to launch of its Vivo V25 5G in India on September 15 at 12 pm. The Flipkart teaser has confirmed that the smartphone will come with a triple rear camera setup and a 50MP front-facing camera that supports 50MP Eye AF Selfie video. The smartphone will join the Vivo V25 series which already includes Vivo V25 Pro, launched at a starting price of Rs 35,999. Also Read - Vivo V25 5G confirmed to launch in the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale

Vivo V25 5G expected specifications

As per the official Flipkart teaser, Vivo V25 5G will be available in blue and black c0lour options. In terms of design, it will come with “Colour changing Fluorite AG glass”. As per a report by 91Mobiles, the smartphone will come with a MediaTek Dimensity 900 chipset and up to 8GB of extended RAM. Vivo V25 5G is likely to feature a 6.44-inch full HD+ AMOLED display that offers a 90 Hz refresh rate.

For photography, the smartphone might come with a 64MP triple rear camera setup and a 50MP front-facing camera for selfies. The rear

Vivo V25 5G is expected to be equipped with a 4,500 mAh battery that supports 44W fast charging. The smartphone is likely to be 7.79 mm in thickness and 186 gm in weight.

Vivo V25 5G expected India pricing

As per a report by MySmartPrice, Vivo V25 5G will be launched in two storage variants: 8GB RAM + 128GB and 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant that will be available to expand up to 1TB via microSD card. The handset will also offer 8GB of virtual RAM.

The company has confirmed that the smartphone will go for sale in India on Flipkart during the upcoming Big Billion Days sale.