comscore Vivo V25 5G confirmed to launch in India on September 15: Know details
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Vivo V25 5g With A 50mp Selfie Camera To Launch In India On September 15
News

Vivo V25 5G with a 50MP selfie camera to launch in India on September 15

Mobiles

Vivo V25 5G will join the Vivo V25 series which already includes the Vivo V25 Pro, launched at a starting price of Rs 35,999.

Untitled design - 2022-09-12T102443.312

Vivo has announced to launch of its Vivo V25 5G in India on September 15 at 12 pm. The Flipkart teaser has confirmed that the smartphone will come with a triple rear camera setup and a 50MP front-facing camera that supports 50MP Eye AF Selfie video. The smartphone will join the Vivo V25 series which already includes Vivo V25 Pro, launched at a starting price of Rs 35,999. Also Read - Vivo V25 5G confirmed to launch in the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale

Vivo V25 5G expected specifications

As per the official Flipkart teaser, Vivo V25 5G will be available in blue and black c0lour options. In terms of design, it will come with “Colour changing Fluorite AG glass”. As per a report by 91Mobiles, the smartphone will come with a MediaTek Dimensity 900 chipset and up to 8GB of extended RAM. Vivo V25 5G is likely to feature a 6.44-inch full HD+ AMOLED display that offers a 90 Hz refresh rate.

For photography, the smartphone might come with a 64MP triple rear camera setup and a 50MP front-facing camera for selfies. The rear

Vivo V25 5G is expected to be equipped with a 4,500 mAh battery that supports 44W fast charging. The smartphone is likely to be 7.79 mm in thickness and 186 gm in weight.

Vivo V25 5G expected India pricing

As per a report by MySmartPrice, Vivo V25 5G will be launched in two storage variants: 8GB RAM + 128GB and 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant that will be available to expand up to 1TB via microSD card. The handset will also offer 8GB of virtual RAM.

The company has confirmed that the smartphone will go for sale in India on Flipkart during the upcoming Big Billion Days sale.

  • Published Date: September 12, 2022 11:26 AM IST
For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.

Editor's Pick

Top iOS 16 features you should know about
Photo Gallery
Top iOS 16 features you should know about
Apple might soon release a new iPhone subscription service

News

Apple might soon release a new iPhone subscription service

Jio, Airtel, Vi to spend $19.5 billion on 5G infrastructure by 2025: GSMA

Telecom

Jio, Airtel, Vi to spend $19.5 billion on 5G infrastructure by 2025: GSMA

Realme C33 first sale on Flipkart at 12 pm: Check out its top features, price

Mobiles

Realme C33 first sale on Flipkart at 12 pm: Check out its top features, price

Check if your iPhone is eligible to get iOS 16 update

Mobiles

Check if your iPhone is eligible to get iOS 16 update

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Apple might soon release a new iPhone subscription service

Jio, Airtel, Vi to spend $19.5 billion on 5G infrastructure by 2025: GSMA

Realme C33 first sale on Flipkart at 12 pm: Check out its top features, price

Check if your iPhone is eligible to get iOS 16 update

Redmi 6A explodes killing a woman who was sleeping near it

Breakthrough Innovation for a Brighter Future

iPhone 14 series shipments in India estimated to rise 50 percent, thanks to aggressive pricing

iPhone 13 vs iPhone 14 Plus: What is different?

Don't like the iPhone 14 notch? Spend more money to get rid of it

Apple iPhone completes more than 15 years: A break down of iPhone's journey

Related Topics

Latest Videos

Apple Far Out Event: iPhone 15 series to Come up with some major changes

News

Apple Far Out Event: iPhone 15 series to Come up with some major changes
Twitter Testing WhatsApp share Button on its platform

News

Twitter Testing WhatsApp share Button on its platform
Apple Far Out Event 2022: iPhone 13 and iPhone 12 Gets Cheaper after iPhone 14 Series Launch

News

Apple Far Out Event 2022: iPhone 13 and iPhone 12 Gets Cheaper after iPhone 14 Series Launch
Apple Far Out Event 2022: iPhone 14 series Launched, Watch video for Price and Features

News

Apple Far Out Event 2022: iPhone 14 series Launched, Watch video for Price and Features