Vivo is all set to launch a new mid-budget smartphone in India. The upcoming smartphone dubbed as the Vivo V25 Pro is the successor to the Vivo V23 Pro that was launched in India earlier this year at a price of Rs 38,990 and it will arrive in India on August 17, 2022. Also Read - Oppo, Vivo, Xiaomi served notices for duty evasion, FM informs Rajya Sabha

Vivo said that its next-gen mid-budget smartphone will arrive in India at 12PM on August 17. The company also revealed that the phone will be available in India via Flipkart. Though the exact date of availability remains unknown for now. Also Read - Vivo India refutes ED’s claims of money laundering in India: Check details

Vivo V25 Pro expected specifications

Vivo has shared several details about its upcoming Vivo V25 Pro smartphone. The via updates on its social media channels revealed that the upcoming Vivo V25 Pro smartphone will come with a colour-changing Fluorite AG Glass on the rear panel.​ This is the same technology that Vivo had used in its V23 Pro smartphone. In addition to this, Vivo, via V25 Pro’s microsite, has revealed that the phone comes with a 3D design and rounded edges. It sports a triple camera setup at the back, which is slightly different from the one available in the Vivo V23 Pro. Unlike the Vivo V23 Pro, the camera module in the Vivo V25 Pro comes with a tiered design. Also Read - Vivo India challenged integrity, sovereignty of India: ED tells Delhi HC

Apart from this, Vivo has also revealed that the Vivo V25 Pro will sport a 64MP primary camera at the back with optical image stabalisation (OIS) and hybrid image stabalisation capabilities, super night portrait mode, and the ability to shoot videos with OIS at night.

The vivo V25 Pro is launching on 17.08.2022 at 12 PM. ​ Know More: https://t.co/MXzJtG5Qar#vivoV25Pro #DelightEveryMoment #V25Series #LaunchingSoon pic.twitter.com/6b3QptOS9u — Vivo India (@Vivo_India) August 11, 2022

In terms of performance, Vivo has revealed that its upcoming smartphone is powered by MediaTek’s Dimensity 1300 system-on-chip (SoC) with 8GB of extended RAM and that it will be backed by a 4,830mAh battery with support for 66W flash charge technology. Lastly, the company has revealed the phone will comes a display with a screen refresh rate of 120Hz and that the phone will be available in Blue and Black colour variants, of which Blue colour variant will feature colour changing capabilities.

Vivo V25 Pro expected price

While Vivo hasn’t shared the pricing of its upcoming smartphone yet, reports hint towards the phone being priced around Rs 40,000 in India.