Vivo is all set to launch its Vivo V25 series which will include V25, V25e and V25 Pro in India today. The event will kick off at 12 pm. Vivo has confirmed that the upcoming models will come with a “Colour Changing Flourite AG Glass Changing design” and will be available for purchase on Flipkart. Also Read - Android 13 launch: Google reveals smartphone brands that will get latest OS this year

Vivo V25 series launch: How to watch it live

The Vivo launch event will start at 12 pm today. You can catch the live updates on the company’s YouTube channel or other social media handles. You can also tap on the livestream link below to get all the live updates.

Vivo V25 series expected specifications

The smartphone series is likely to include Vivo V25, Vivo V25e and Vivo V25 Pro. The company is likely to launch a 4G-only variant called Vivo V25e today that might come with flat edges, a triple rear camera setup. It is likely to come in a yellow colour variant.

Vivo V25, on the other hand, is expected to come with a 64MP triple rear camera setup, a 50MP eye-tracking autofocus-enabled front-facing camera and a 4,5000 mAh battery that supports 44W fast charging.

Vivo V25 Pro is confirmed to come with a MediaTek Dimensity 1300 chipset. It might offer up to 12 GB RAM and up to 256 GB of internal storage. Additionally, the handset is tipped to feature a 6.5-inch AMOLED punch-hole display that offers a 120Hz refresh rate. In terms of battery, Vivo V25 Pro is expected to be equipped with a 4,800mAh battery that supports 66W fast charging.

Vivo V25 Pro will be available in blue and a black colour variant.