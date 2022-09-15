Vivo V25 with 'Night Camera' to launch today: Price, specifications

Vivo V25 launch in India is set for today at noon, September 15. The upcoming phone is a toned-down version of the V25 Pro, which the company launched in August. In other words, while the V25 will be somewhat similar in terms of specifications to the V25 Pro, it will miss out on some features or pack slightly less powerful hardware. Vivo India has already revealed some specifications of the V25. Also Read - Vivo announces offers of up to Rs 4,000 on Vivo X80 series, Vivo V25 Pro and more

According to the Vivo India website, the Vivo V25 will come with a 50-megapixel autofocus selfie camera, a 64-megapixel “Night Camera” with support for optical image stabilisation (OIS), support for extended RAM of up to 8GB, and the use of the AG design on the phone’s back. The images of the V25 show there will be a waterdrop notch on the display, unlike the punch-hole design on the V25 Pro. Also Read - Vivo V25 Pro 5G launched in India with a 64MP triple rear camera: Price, specifications, availability

Vivo V25 full specifications

The rest of the specifications come from the grapevine. The Vivo V25 is likely to come with a 6.44-inch FullHD+ AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. Inside it may be an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 900 processor, which means there will be support for 5G connectivity. You could get up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage on the phone, but with the Extended RAM feature, the total RAM you could use on your phone should be 20GB. Also Read - Vivo V25 series to launch in India today at 12pm: How to watch it live

On the back of the Vivo V25, there are three cameras. One of them is confirmed to carry is a 64-megapixel sensor, but the other two, rumours suggest, will use an 8-megapixel ultrawide sensor and a 2-megapixel macro sensor. Keeping the lights on will be a 4500mAh battery with 44W charging support.

Vivo V25 expected price

Since the V25 Pro costs a starting price of Rs 35,999, the Vivo V25 may cost slightly less. The price will determine whether or not the V25 is value for money and whether or not you should consider it.