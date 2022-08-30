comscore Vivo V25e debuts with MediaTek Helio G99 SoC: Check details
News

Vivo V25e launches with Helio G99 SoC and 44W fast charging

Mobiles

Vivo has officially launched a new smartphone dubbed Vivo V25e in the budget market. It comes with a MediaTek Helio G99 SoC and a triple camera setup.

Vivo V25e

Vivo officially launched the Vivo V25e on Tuesday in the budget market. It is powered by the new MediaTek Helio G99 SoC, which is probably the first for Vivo. The device also comes with other impressive specifications such as a display with a 100 percent DCI-P3 color gamut, an in-display fingerprint scanner, and 64MP cameras. Also Read - Vivo Y35 alternatives: Poco X4 Pro, Vivo T1 5G, Realme 9 5G and more

Vivo V25e Specifications

The Vivo V25e is an addition to the brand’s V25 range of phones. The smartphone comes with a 6.44-inch teardrop notch display with a Full-HD+(2404 x 1080 pixels) resolution. It has 1,300 nits of peak brightness and a 100 percent DCI-P3 color gamut. The display also doubles up as an in-display fingerprint scanner offering added security. Also Read - Vivo X Fold S tipped to launch soon with improved internals

It sports a triple camera setup with a 64MP main lens, a 2MP secondary lens, and a 2MP tertiary sensor. The last two sensors are for bokeh and macro shots. The main camera on the phone has support for Optical Image Stabilization (OIS). On the front, the device has a 32MP camera for taking selfie portraits. Also Read - Vivo Y35 gets listed online in India ahead of launch

It is powered by the MediaTek Helio G99 SoC paired with 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 256GB of onboard storage. It houses a 4,500mAh battery with support for 44W fast charging. Vivo claims that the device can go up to 58 percent with just 38 minutes of charging.

It has a USB-C port at the bottom for charging and data transfer. Unfortunately, it doesn’t have a 3.5mm headphone jack, which means you will have to rely on wireless headphones.

As for the software, the smartphone boots on Android 12 OS out of the box and has Vivo’s FunTouch OS 12 on top. There are several connectivity options on the phone such as 4G dual-SIM support, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.2, GPS, and NFC.

Vivo V25e Pricing, Availability, and Colors

Coming to the pricing, the Vivo V25e is priced at MYR 1,399 (roughly Rs 24,865) and will be made available in Malaysia. The device has two color options — Diamond Black and Sunrise Gold. The latter has the color charging feature, which we have already seen in older Vivo phones.

  Published Date: August 30, 2022 12:40 PM IST
