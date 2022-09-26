comscore Vivo X Fold Plus launched with Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1: Check price, full specs
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Vivo X Fold Plus Debuts With Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 And 80w Fast Charging
News

Vivo X Fold Plus debuts with Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 and 80W fast charging

Mobiles

Vivo has launched the Vivo X Fold Plus in China as a successor to the Vivo X Fold that launched earlier this year. This Plus brings a new chipset, a bigger battery, and better fast charging.

Vivo X Fold Plus

As scheduled, Vivo has officially launched the Vivo X Fold Plus smartphone in China. The X Fold Plus is a foldable smartphone that comes as a successor to the original Fold that debuted earlier this year. The successor brings faster charging, a better processor, and boots on the latest Android 12 OS out of the box. Also Read - Vivo Y16 launched in India with 13MP camera, 5,000mAh battery: Check price, specs, details

Vivo X Fold Plus specifications and features

The Vivo X Fold Plus comes with the same design as the predecessor, but it brings a new Red shade offering more vibrancy. The foldable phone boasts an 8.03-inch primary display with a 2K+ (1916 x 2160 pixels) resolution. It is an AMOLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate. It also has a 6.53-inch secondary panel, which is also an AMOLED screen that comes with a Full-HD+ (1080 x 2520 pixels) resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. Also Read - Vivo T1 5G Silky White to go on its first sale tonight in Flipkart's Big Billion Days early sale

Vivo has offered a Game Mode that increased the touch sampling rate of the display up to 240Hz. The phone’s display also doubles up as an in-display fingerprint scanner for added security. Also, there’s facial recognition support. Also Read - Vivo X90 Pro+ tipped to launch in December with 1-inch sensor, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, and UFS 4.0 storage

Under the hood, the phone is powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC paired with up 12GB of RAM and 512GB of internal storage. The RAM and storage type used by Vivo is LPDDR5  and UFS 3.1.

As for the optics, the foldable phone sports a quad-camera setup on the rear with a 50MP main lens, a 48MP ultra-wide lens, a 12MP portrait lens, and a 2MP periscope unit. The periscope camera has 5x optical zoom and OIS support. Even the main lens has OIS support. There’s a single 16MP camera on the front for taking selfies.

The device packs a 4,730mAh battery, which is slightly bigger than the older model and has better 80W wired fast charging support. The device also supports 50W wireless charging support and reverse wireless charging support. The smartphone boots on Android 12 OS out of the box and has OriginOS Ocen custom skin on top.

It has 5G connectivity, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, and GPS support. There’s a USB Type-C port for charging and transferring data, which can also be used for wired headphones since the device lacks a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Vivo X Fold Plus pricing

The Vivo X Fold Plus starts at CNY 9,999 (approx. Rs 1,15,000) for the 12GB + 256GB variant and CNY 10,999 (approx. Rs 1,25,000) for the 12GB + 512GB variant. It comes in Red, Blue, and, Black color options. The device will go on sale in China starting September 29.

  • Published Date: September 26, 2022 7:49 PM IST
For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.

Editor's Pick

WhatsApp safety features every user should be aware of
Apps
WhatsApp safety features every user should be aware of
WhatsApp rolling out new call links feature and 32-person video call

Apps

WhatsApp rolling out new call links feature and 32-person video call

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra might support 25W fast charging

Mobiles

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra might support 25W fast charging

Paytm's new Transit Card lets you pay for travel in metro and at shops

News

Paytm's new Transit Card lets you pay for travel in metro and at shops

iOS 16 makes the battery life on older iPhones worse

Mobiles

iOS 16 makes the battery life on older iPhones worse

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Vivo X Fold Plus launches with bigger battery and faster processor

WhatsApp safety features every user should be aware of

WhatsApp rolling out new call links feature and 32-person video call

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra might support 25W fast charging

Paytm's new Transit Card lets you pay for travel in metro and at shops

Top 5 5G Smartphones under Rs 15,000, Watch video

iPhone 13 price cut in Flipkart sale, but you can save more: This is how

Amazon and Flipkart Big Diwali Sale, Check out the Top 5 TWS Earphones, Watch Video

Top 5 Smartwatches to Buy Under 15,000, Samsung Galaxy Watch 4, OnePlus, Amazefit and More

Buying a new iPhone? Try iPhone 13, not iPhone 14 for maximum savings

Related Topics

Latest Videos

iPhone 14 Pro Unboxing and First Look #quicklook

Hands On

iPhone 14 Pro Unboxing and First Look #quicklook
Motorola Moto Razr 2022 First Look REVEALED, Check out the video for details

News

Motorola Moto Razr 2022 First Look REVEALED, Check out the video for details
Top 5 5G Smartphones under Rs 15,000, Samsung, Realme and More, Watch Video

Features

Top 5 5G Smartphones under Rs 15,000, Samsung, Realme and More, Watch Video
Amazon and Flipkart Big Diwali Sale !! Check out the Top 5 TWS Earphones and Offers

Features

Amazon and Flipkart Big Diwali Sale !! Check out the Top 5 TWS Earphones and Offers