As scheduled, Vivo has officially launched the Vivo X Fold Plus smartphone in China. The X Fold Plus is a foldable smartphone that comes as a successor to the original Fold that debuted earlier this year. The successor brings faster charging, a better processor, and boots on the latest Android 12 OS out of the box. Also Read - Vivo Y16 launched in India with 13MP camera, 5,000mAh battery: Check price, specs, details

Vivo X Fold Plus specifications and features

The Vivo X Fold Plus comes with the same design as the predecessor, but it brings a new Red shade offering more vibrancy. The foldable phone boasts an 8.03-inch primary display with a 2K+ (1916 x 2160 pixels) resolution. It is an AMOLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate. It also has a 6.53-inch secondary panel, which is also an AMOLED screen that comes with a Full-HD+ (1080 x 2520 pixels) resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. Also Read - Vivo T1 5G Silky White to go on its first sale tonight in Flipkart's Big Billion Days early sale

Vivo has offered a Game Mode that increased the touch sampling rate of the display up to 240Hz. The phone’s display also doubles up as an in-display fingerprint scanner for added security. Also, there’s facial recognition support. Also Read - Vivo X90 Pro+ tipped to launch in December with 1-inch sensor, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, and UFS 4.0 storage

Under the hood, the phone is powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC paired with up 12GB of RAM and 512GB of internal storage. The RAM and storage type used by Vivo is LPDDR5 and UFS 3.1.

As for the optics, the foldable phone sports a quad-camera setup on the rear with a 50MP main lens, a 48MP ultra-wide lens, a 12MP portrait lens, and a 2MP periscope unit. The periscope camera has 5x optical zoom and OIS support. Even the main lens has OIS support. There’s a single 16MP camera on the front for taking selfies.

The device packs a 4,730mAh battery, which is slightly bigger than the older model and has better 80W wired fast charging support. The device also supports 50W wireless charging support and reverse wireless charging support. The smartphone boots on Android 12 OS out of the box and has OriginOS Ocen custom skin on top.

It has 5G connectivity, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, and GPS support. There’s a USB Type-C port for charging and transferring data, which can also be used for wired headphones since the device lacks a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Vivo X Fold Plus pricing

The Vivo X Fold Plus starts at CNY 9,999 (approx. Rs 1,15,000) for the 12GB + 256GB variant and CNY 10,999 (approx. Rs 1,25,000) for the 12GB + 512GB variant. It comes in Red, Blue, and, Black color options. The device will go on sale in China starting September 29.