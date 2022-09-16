The Vivo X Fold Plus recently emerged on the TENAA documentation in China giving away the phone’s battery details. Now, the listing has revealed the images of the X Fold Plus foldable phone, leaving nothing to our imagination. Also Read - Vivo X Fold Plus to house a 4,600mAh dual-cell battery, run on Android 12 OS

According to the images from the TENAA documentation, the Vivo X Fold Plus sports the exact same design as the original X Fold. However, on the rear, it does have a vertical strip going around, adding to its looks.

The foldable phone has a big display on the inside with a selfie camera on the top right of the screen. On the rear, the phone has a quad-camera setup placed in the circular module. We also get to see the ZEISS branding on the top right corner of the camera island. Assisting the rear cameras, there's an LED flash module.

On the right side, there’s a volume rocker and a power button. On the left, it appears to have some sort of alert slider. All of this is again similar to the X Fold. Unfortunately, the outer display isn’t revealed in the images, however, it is expected to be the same as the X Fold.

Vivo X Fold Plus Specifications (Expected)

Coming to the specs of the phone, the Vivo X Fold Plus with model number V2229A is rumored to come with an 8.03-inch foldable display on the inside. It will have a 2K resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate.

The device will also have a 6.53-inch AMOLED display, which will be the outer panel, having an FHD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. The screen is expected to double up as an in-display fingerprint scanner for security.

It will come powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, which will be an upgrade over the predecessor’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 1. The device was spotted with a 4,600mAh dual-cell battery on the TENAA certification.

It will have improved 80W wired fast charging and 50W wireless fast charging support. Lastly, the device is expected to boot on Android 12 OS out of the box.