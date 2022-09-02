This year Vivo launched the Vivo X Fold as its foldable smartphone for the year. Only a few months after its release, new reports revealed that the brand is working on another foldable model that will soon debut in the home market, China. This new foldable phone was so far called the Vivo X Fold S, now, however, a new leak reveals that the device could be called the Vivo X Fold Plus. Additionally, the camera details of the phone have also been revealed. Also Read - Vivo X Fold S spotted on 3C, Key details tipped ahead of launch

Next Vivo foldable will be called the Vivo X Fold Plus

According to the tipster Digital Chat Station, the upcoming Vivo foldable phone that will join the X Fold will be called the Vivo X Fold Plus and not Vivo X Fold S. The tipster has revealed that the smartphone will come with a quad-camera setup on the rear.

The setup will start with a 50MP main lens. It will be followed by a 48MP ultra-wide lens, a 12MP portrait lens, and an 8MP periscope lens. The periscope lens will offer 5x optical zoom, while the portrait lens will offer 2x optical zoom. Upfront, it will have a 16MP camera for taking selfies and doing video calls.

Furthermore, the tipster has reiterated that the device will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset. This will be improved over the Vivo X Fold, which had the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC.

The battery will also be upgraded by 100mAh over the predecessor. the X Fold Plus will pack a 4,700mAh dual-cell battery. Previously, the fast charging support was revealed well. It is said to have 80W fast charging, 14W faster than the X Fold. It will have 50W wireless fast charging.

Apart from this, the foldable phone will have a similar design as the X Fold. It will have an 8.03-inch primary display. It will be an AMOLED panel with a 2K resolution and 120Hz refresh rate.

There will also be a 6.53-inch cover display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It will again be an AMOLED panel. Both displays will double up as ultrasonic fingerprint scanners offering added security.

Vivo is yet to reveal the launch date of the Vivo X Fold Plus, but since the leaks are prominent, we can expect a sooner launch, likely by this month.