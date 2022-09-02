comscore Vivo X Fold Plus is the brand's next foldable phone: Check specs
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Vivo X Fold Plus To Be Vivos Next Foldable Phone For This Year
News

Vivo X Fold Plus to be Vivo's next foldable phone for the year

Mobiles

Vivo's next foldable phone won't be called the Vivo X Fold S, instead, it is said to launch as the Vivo X Fold Plus. It will offer improved battery, chipset, and fast charging support.

Vivo X Fold Plus

This year Vivo launched the Vivo X Fold as its foldable smartphone for the year. Only a few months after its release, new reports revealed that the brand is working on another foldable model that will soon debut in the home market, China. This new foldable phone was so far called the Vivo X Fold S, now, however, a new leak reveals that the device could be called the Vivo X Fold Plus. Additionally, the camera details of the phone have also been revealed. Also Read - Vivo X Fold S spotted on 3C, Key details tipped ahead of launch

Next Vivo foldable will be called the Vivo X Fold Plus

According to the tipster Digital Chat Station, the upcoming Vivo foldable phone that will join the X Fold will be called the Vivo X Fold Plus and not Vivo X Fold S. The tipster has revealed that the smartphone will come with a quad-camera setup on the rear. Also Read - Vivo announces offers of up to Rs 4,000 on Vivo X80 series, Vivo V25 Pro and more

The setup will start with a 50MP main lens. It will be followed by a 48MP ultra-wide lens, a 12MP portrait lens, and an 8MP periscope lens. The periscope lens will offer 5x optical zoom, while the portrait lens will offer 2x optical zoom. Upfront, it will have a 16MP camera for taking selfies and doing video calls. Also Read - India does not plan to ban sales of Chinese smartphones under Rs 12,000, say MoS Rajeev Chandrasekhar

Furthermore, the tipster has reiterated that the device will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset. This will be improved over the Vivo X Fold, which had the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC.

The battery will also be upgraded by 100mAh over the predecessor. the X Fold Plus will pack a 4,700mAh dual-cell battery. Previously, the fast charging support was revealed well. It is said to have 80W fast charging, 14W faster than the X Fold. It will have 50W wireless fast charging.

Apart from this, the foldable phone will have a similar design as the X Fold. It will have an 8.03-inch primary display. It will be an AMOLED panel with a 2K resolution and 120Hz refresh rate.

There will also be a 6.53-inch cover display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It will again be an AMOLED panel. Both displays will double up as ultrasonic fingerprint scanners offering added security.

Vivo is yet to reveal the launch date of the Vivo X Fold Plus, but since the leaks are prominent, we can expect a sooner launch, likely by this month.

  • Published Date: September 2, 2022 4:38 PM IST
For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.

Editor's Pick

Vivo X Fold Plus camera details emerge: All you need to know
Mobiles
Vivo X Fold Plus camera details emerge: All you need to know
How to capture a screenshot on your Apple device

How To

How to capture a screenshot on your Apple device

iPhone 14 Plus moniker shows up in a new case leak

Mobiles

iPhone 14 Plus moniker shows up in a new case leak

Tecno Megabook T1 laptop with 10th Gen Intel Core chip launched

Laptops

Tecno Megabook T1 laptop with 10th Gen Intel Core chip launched

Apple to make more iPod models obselete this month

News

Apple to make more iPod models obselete this month

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Tecno Megabook T1 laptop with 10th Gen Intel Core chip launched

Apple to make more iPod models obselete this month

Twitter bans more than 45K accounts in India for violating guidelines

Redmi 11 Prime 4G to launch in India on September 6

Android 14 will bring satellite connectivity directly to smartphones

Upcoming Smartphone Launches in September 2022, Check out the Video

WhatsApp Tips and Tricks, Use These Super tricks for smooth chatting

5G launch in India: Here are major announcements by Jio and Airtel

Top 5 Premium Wireless Earbuds of 2022, Watch video to see the list

How to add Language on Android and iOS Smartphones, Watch Tutorial

Related Topics

Latest Videos

Top 5 Upcoming Smartphone Launches in September 2022, iPhone 14 Series, OnePlus and More

Features

Top 5 Upcoming Smartphone Launches in September 2022, iPhone 14 Series, OnePlus and More
Facebook Shuts Down its Standalone Gaming App From Oct 28, 2022; Know The Reason Why ?

News

Facebook Shuts Down its Standalone Gaming App From Oct 28, 2022; Know The Reason Why ?
WhatsApp Tips and Tricks: 5 Cool things that you must know while using the App

Features

WhatsApp Tips and Tricks: 5 Cool things that you must know while using the App
iPhone 14 Pro May not Launch In India, Watch video to know the reason

News

iPhone 14 Pro May not Launch In India, Watch video to know the reason