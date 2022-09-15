Vivo X Fold Plus is the Chinese brand’s next foldable smartphone due for release this year. The device was in the rumors for a while and now, it has passed the TENAA database confirming the phone’s battery capacity. Some more information has been uncovered, let’s take a look at its details. Also Read - Vivo V25 5G with a 64MP triple rear camera setup launched in India: Check price, specs

Vivo X Fold Plus battery capacity confirmed via TENAA

The Vivo X Fold Plus was spotted on TENAA with the model number V2229A. The listing confirms that the device packs a 4,600mAh dual-cell battery. This means it will have 2,300 + 2,300mAh cells inside.

Furthermore, the phone's 5G connectivity has been confirmed. The device has multiple 5G bands including some of the popular ones such as the N78, N79, N41, N28, and N1. The device boots on Android 12 OS out of the box and has Funtouch OS on top of it.

Previously, the device with the same model number, that’s V2229A, made it to China’s 3C certification. It was confirmed to have support for 80W fast charging. It will also come with a 50W wireless fast charging.

Additionally, it is confirmed to come powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC. This will be an upgrade over the predecessor’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC.

As for the screen, a tipster in the past revealed that the X Fold Plus will have a 6.53-inch 2K resolution screen with a 120Hz refresh rate. The screen will likely have the LTPO technology. This screen will also double up as an in-display fingerprint scanner.

The X Fold Plus is expected to come with a quad-camera setup with a 50MP main lens, a 48MP ultra-wide lens, a 12MP portrait lens, and an 8MP telephoto lens. The telephoto sensor is said to have 5x optical zoom support, while the portrait lens will have a 2x optical zoom range. On the front, it will have a 16MP selfie snapper.

Vivo is yet to confirm all of these details, so do take them with a pinch of salt. However, since the device is now emerging on different certifications, Vivo should break the silence on the phone soon.