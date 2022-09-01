comscore Vivo X Fold S appears on a new certification, key details leaked
Vivo X Fold S spotted on 3C, Key details tipped ahead of launch

Vivo X Fold S will be the brand's next foldable smartphone to launch in China. The device will bring a few internal upgrades such as the chipset, battery, and fast charging.

Vivo X Fold S

Vivo is working on a foldable smartphone dubbed Vivo X Fold S. The device is expected to go official soon. Ahead of its release, the smartphone has appeared on China’s 3C certification.  In addition to this, some of the phone’s specs have been revealed by the tipster Digital Chat Station. Also Read - Vivo announces offers of up to Rs 4,000 on Vivo X80 series, Vivo V25 Pro and more

Vivo X Fold S 3C Certification and Specifications

According to the 3C certification, the Vivo X Fold S has the model number V2229A. It has support for 80W dual Type-C port GaN flash charging. This will be improved over the existing Vivo X Fold’s  66W fast charging. Also Read - India does not plan to ban sales of Chinese smartphones under Rs 12,000, say MoS Rajeev Chandrasekhar

Furthermore, the tipster has revealed that it will also support 50W wireless flash charging. The foldable phone will pack a 4,700mAh battery, which is 100mAh more than the X Fold. Also Read - Vivo V25e launches with Helio G99 SoC and 44W fast charging

The X Fold S will feature a 2K resolution primary display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The screen will also have LTPO support. The display will double up as an in-display fingerprint scanner.

Under the hood, it will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC. This will again be improved over the predecessor’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 1.

Coming to the cameras, the X Fold S will boast a 50MP primary camera. The device was earlier said to have a quad-camera system with a 50MP main lens, a 48MP ultra-wide lens, a 12MP telephoto lens, and an 8MP periscope lens. On the front, it will have a 16MP selfie snapper.

The Vivo X Fold S appears to be an incremental upgrade over the X Fold. The foldable phone appears to bring a better processor, a slightly bigger battery, and improved fast charging. Design-wise, it may not bring major changes.

It is to be noted that Vivo is yet to confirm these details. But we will most likely see the phone debut soon in the home country, China. There are no details if the phone will make it to the global markets.

  • Published Date: September 1, 2022 11:57 AM IST
