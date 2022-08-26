comscore Vivo X Fold S to launch soon with better hardware: Check details
News

Vivo X Fold S tipped to launch soon with improved internals

Mobiles

Vivo is expected to launch the Vivo X Fold S in China with upgraded internals over the X Fold. The device could come with a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC and 80W fast charging support.

Vivo X Fold S

Earlier this year in April, Vivo launched its foldable phone for the year dubbed Vivo X Fold S. The foldable smartphone has two high refresh rate panels, quad-cameras, and Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC. Now, however, as per a tipster, the brand may release another X Fold model at the earliest. This foldable device could be called the Vivo X Fold S. Let’s take a look at its details. Also Read - Vivo Y35 gets listed online in India ahead of launch

Vivo X Fold S to launch with Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1, 80W Fast Charging

According to the tipster Digital Chat Station, Vivo might launch a new foldable smartphone that would come with internal upgrades. The tipster reveals that this upcoming foldable phone will be the Vivo X Fold S and it will have the latest chipset by Qualcomm. Also Read - Vivo X80 Pro+ tipped to launch in September with better cameras and hardware

The Vivo X Fold S is said to come powered by the TSMC-made Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, which will be an upgrade from the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 in the X Fold. Also Read - Vivo V25 Pro is up for grabs in India: Here’s how much you need to splurge to buy it

Furthermore, the device will also have a battery and fast charging improvements. It will have a 4,700mAh cell and support 80W fast charging. The X Fold has a slightly smaller 4,600mAh battery with 66W fast charging.

Apart from this, the other specifications on paper are expected to be similar to the existing X Fold. Starting with the display, it is expected to have an 8.03-inch primary display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It will also have a secondary panel, it will be a 6.53-inch AMOLED panel with the same 120Hz refresh rate.

Coming to the cameras, the X Fold S is expected to feature a quad-camera system on the rear with a 50MP main lens, a 48MPP ultra-wide lens, a 12MP telephoto sensor, and an 8MP periscope camera. On the front as well, it will likely have the same 16MP selfie camera as the X Fold.

While the X Fold S seems to be a slight upgrade over the X Fold, it will still offer an efficient processor and faster/bigger battery. If you are interested in the X Fold S, do remember that these are simply the rumored specifications of the phone, Vivo is yet to confirm the details.

Vivo X Fold S Launch timeline

The brand is yet to confirm the release date of the smartphone. But a recent leak suggested that Vivo will be holding an event next month for its Vivo X80 Pro+ smartphone. That said, we can expect the X Fold S to launch as early as next month.

  • Published Date: August 26, 2022 4:51 PM IST
