Vivo has announced to launch its first foldable smartphone, Vivo X Fold, in China on April 11. In addition to the foldable phone the company will also launch Vivo Pad at the launch event. Vivo has teased the design of both Vivo X Fold and Vivo Pad. The foldable phone has been teased in a 30-second video which reveals that it will come with a Galaxy Fold-like folding design and a Zeiss-branded quad-cam setup at the back. This phone will feature a vegan leather back panel. Vivo X Fold will come in a blue colour option. Also Read - iQOO U5x with Snapdragon 680 SoC, up to 8GB RAM launched: Price, specifications

Vivo X Fold expected specifications

Earlier leaks suggest that the upcoming device will sport an 8-inch quad HD+ folding display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It will be powered by Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset paired with an Adreno 730 GPU. The device will be backed by a 4,600mAh battery with support for 80W fast charging support and 50W fast wireless charging support. Also Read - Vivo announces price drop for Vivo V21 5G, Vivo V21e 5G: Check new pricing

A report by Digital Chat Station stated that the device will sport a 6.5 inch full HD+ OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate at the front.

Vivo Pad design

Vivo has also teased the design of its first tablet: Vivo Pad. The teaser suggests that the tablet will come with a dual rear camera setup, four speakers and might run on OriginOS Ocean. It is likely to have a large display probably 11-inches that support 2K or Quad- HD+ resolution. It might be powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset, just like Vivo X Fold. Also Read - Vivo X Note with 7-inch display spotted, expected to launch next month

In addition to these two devices, Vivo might also launch Vivo X Note smartphone at the event. It is expected to feature a 7-inch display and might be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset. In terms of storage, the smartphone might offer up to 12GB RAM and 512GB internal storage.