comscore Vivo to launch Vivo X Fold and Vivo Pad on April 11: All we know so far
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Vivo X Fold, Vivo Pad confirmed to debut in China on April 11
News

Vivo X Fold, Vivo Pad confirmed to debut in China on April 11

Mobiles

Vivo X Fold will be Vivo's first foldable smartphone whereas Vivo Pad will be its first tablet ever.

Untitled design - 2022-03-30T111509.180

Vivo X Fold

Vivo has announced to launch its first foldable smartphone, Vivo X Fold, in China on April 11. In addition to the foldable phone the company will also launch Vivo Pad at the launch event. Vivo has teased the design of both Vivo X Fold and Vivo Pad. The foldable phone has been teased in a 30-second video which reveals that it will come with a Galaxy Fold-like folding design and a Zeiss-branded quad-cam setup at the back. This phone will feature a vegan leather back panel. Vivo X Fold will come in a blue colour option. Also Read - iQOO U5x with Snapdragon 680 SoC, up to 8GB RAM launched: Price, specifications

Vivo X Fold expected specifications

Earlier leaks suggest that the upcoming device will sport an 8-inch quad HD+ folding display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It will be powered by Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset paired with an Adreno 730 GPU. The device will be backed by a 4,600mAh battery with support for 80W fast charging support and 50W fast wireless charging support. Also Read - Vivo announces price drop for Vivo V21 5G, Vivo V21e 5G: Check new pricing

A report by Digital Chat Station stated that the device will sport a 6.5 inch full HD+ OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate at the front.

Vivo Pad design

Vivo has also teased the design of its first tablet: Vivo Pad. The teaser suggests that the tablet will come with a dual rear camera setup, four speakers and might run on OriginOS Ocean. It is likely to have a large display probably 11-inches that support 2K or Quad- HD+ resolution. It might be powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset, just like Vivo X Fold. Also Read - Vivo X Note with 7-inch display spotted, expected to launch next month

In addition to these two devices, Vivo might also launch Vivo X Note smartphone at the event. It is expected to feature a 7-inch display and might be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset. In terms of storage, the smartphone might offer up to 12GB RAM and 512GB internal storage.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: March 30, 2022 11:53 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

After Ola, Okinawa, Pure EV scooter catches fire in Pune
automobile
After Ola, Okinawa, Pure EV scooter catches fire in Pune
Vivo to launch Vivo X Fold and Vivo Pad on April 11: All we know so far

Mobiles

Vivo to launch Vivo X Fold and Vivo Pad on April 11: All we know so far

IPL 2022: Twitter to roll out a cricket dedicated tab for users in India

Apps

IPL 2022: Twitter to roll out a cricket dedicated tab for users in India

OnePlus 10 Pro coming to India on March 31: Here s everything we know so far

Mobiles

OnePlus 10 Pro coming to India on March 31: Here s everything we know so far

Apple will no longer repair iPhones marked as missing, stolen

Mobiles

Apple will no longer repair iPhones marked as missing, stolen

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

After Ola and Okinawa, Pure EV scooter catches fire in Pune

OnePlus 10 Pro coming to India on March 31: Here s everything we know so far

Redmi 10A launched with MediaTek Helio G25 SoC, 6.53-inch display: Check out price, specs, features

5 Tips that you can follow to increase the life of your Smartphone

Reliance Jio Rs 259 plan compared with Airtel Rs 265 plan, Vi Rs 269 plan

Crypto tax after March 31: Should you withdraw or stay put?

Is it really safe to buy electric scooters?

Poco X4 Pro 5G With 67W Fast Charging, 64 MP Camera And Snapdragon 695 SoC Launched In India, Check Specs And Price

WhatsApp Tips: Here's How You Can Reduce Mobile Data Usage During WhatsApp Calls For Both Android And iOS Devices - Checkout Video

Is Apple Planning To Rebrand A15 Bionic Chip As A16 For iPhone 14? Price Can Also Increase - See Details

Related Topics

Related Stories

Vivo to launch Vivo X Fold and Vivo Pad on April 11: All we know so far

Mobiles

Vivo to launch Vivo X Fold and Vivo Pad on April 11: All we know so far
iQOO U5x with Snapdragon 680 SoC, up to 8GB RAM launched: Price, specifications

Mobiles

iQOO U5x with Snapdragon 680 SoC, up to 8GB RAM launched: Price, specifications
Vivo slashes prices of Vivo V21 5G and Vivo V21e 5G in India

Deals

Vivo slashes prices of Vivo V21 5G and Vivo V21e 5G in India
Vivo X Note with 7-inch display spotted, expected to launch next month

Mobiles

Vivo X Note with 7-inch display spotted, expected to launch next month
Vivo Y33T Starry Gold colour variant launched: Check price, other details here

Mobiles

Vivo Y33T Starry Gold colour variant launched: Check price, other details here

हिंदी समाचार

पैरेंट्स हो जाएं सावधान! सोशल मीडिया बच्चों को बना रहा दिमागी बीमार

फ्री फायर मैक्स में फ्री पेट जीतने का मौका, जानें कैसे करना है क्लेम

Jio vs Airtel vs Vi best plans for IPL 2022: जियो, एयरटेल और वोडा-आइडिया के बेस्ट प्रीपेड प्लान, मोबाइल पर देख लेंगे आईपीएल का पूरा सीजन

Instagram हैक होने के बाद महिला को मिली धमकी, इस तरह सुरक्षित करें अपना अकाउंट

Twitter पर चढ़ा IPL 2022 का 'फीवर', टेस्ट कर रहा डेडिकेटेड क्रिकेट टैब

Latest Videos

5 Tips that you can follow to increase the life of your Smartphone

News

5 Tips that you can follow to increase the life of your Smartphone
WhatsApp New Update: Users Can Share upto 2GB Data with Others over Their Platform

News

WhatsApp New Update: Users Can Share upto 2GB Data with Others over Their Platform
Poco X4 Pro 5G With 67W Fast Charging, 64 MP Camera And Snapdragon 695 SoC Launched In India, Check Specs And Price

News

Poco X4 Pro 5G With 67W Fast Charging, 64 MP Camera And Snapdragon 695 SoC Launched In India, Check Specs And Price
WhatsApp Tips: Here's How You Can Reduce Mobile Data Usage During WhatsApp Calls For Both Android And iOS Devices - Checkout Video

News

WhatsApp Tips: Here's How You Can Reduce Mobile Data Usage During WhatsApp Calls For Both Android And iOS Devices - Checkout Video

News

After Ola and Okinawa, Pure EV scooter catches fire in Pune
automobile
After Ola and Okinawa, Pure EV scooter catches fire in Pune
OnePlus 10 Pro coming to India on March 31: Here s everything we know so far

Mobiles

OnePlus 10 Pro coming to India on March 31: Here s everything we know so far
Redmi 10A launched with MediaTek Helio G25 SoC, 6.53-inch display: Check out price, specs, features

Mobiles

Redmi 10A launched with MediaTek Helio G25 SoC, 6.53-inch display: Check out price, specs, features
5 Tips that you can follow to increase the life of your Smartphone

News

5 Tips that you can follow to increase the life of your Smartphone
Reliance Jio Rs 259 plan compared with Airtel Rs 265 plan, Vi Rs 269 plan

Telecom

Reliance Jio Rs 259 plan compared with Airtel Rs 265 plan, Vi Rs 269 plan

new arrivals in india

Realme 9 Pro+
Realme 9 Pro+

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i
Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i

Price Not Available

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE

54,999

Samsung Galaxy S22
Samsung Galaxy S22

Price Not Available

Infinix Note 11S
Infinix Note 11S

12,999

Infinix Note 11
Infinix Note 11

11,999

Poco M4 Pro 5G
Poco M4 Pro 5G

Price Not Available

Motorola Edge 20 Pro
Motorola Edge 20 Pro

36,999

Best Sellers