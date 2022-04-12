comscore Vivo X Fold, Vivo X Note and Vivo Pad launched in China: Check details
Vivo X Fold, Vivo X Note, Vivo Pad debut in China: Specifications, pricing and more

Vivo X Fold is the company's first foldable smartphone that comes with a notebook like foldable design, just like Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G.

Vivo hosted a launch event in China recently where it launched three major devices: Vivo X Fold, Vivo X Note and Vivo Pad. Vivo X Fold is the company’s first foldable smartphone that comes with a notebook like foldable design, just like Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G. Vivo also launched an Android smartphone Vivo X Note that features a 7-inch display. Both Vivo X Fold and Vivo X Note are powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset. Additionally, Vivo also launched Vivo Pad at the event, which comes with an 11-inch 2.5K display. Also Read - Vivo X Fold, Vivo Pad confirmed to debut in China on April 11

Vivo X Fold, Vivo X Note, Vivo Pad pricing

Vivo X Fold comes in two storage variants. The 12GB RAM + 256GB internal storage variant is priced at CNY 8,999 (approx. Rs 1,07,200) and the 12GB RAM + 512GB storage variant will cost you CNY 9,999 (approx Rs 1,19,100). In terms of colours, the foldable smartphone comes in Black, Blue and Grey colour options. Also Read - Vivo Pad with Snapdragon 870 SoC appears online, likely to debut next year

Vivo X Note is launched in three storage variants. The 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant is priced at CNY 5999 (approx Rs 71,400), the 12GB RAM + 256GB variant is priced at CNY 6,499 (approx Rs 77,400) and the 12GB RAM + 512GB storage variant will cost you CNY 6999 (approx Rs 83,300). It comes in Blue, Black and Grey colour options.

Vivo Pad is launched in two storage variants. The 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant is priced at CNY 2499 (approx Rs 29,800) and the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant will cost you CNY 2999 (approx Rs 35,700). The tablet comes in Blue and Grey colour options.

Vivo X Fold specifications, features

The new Vivo foldable smartphone features an 8.03-inch AMOLED display that offers a 120Hz refresh rate and a 4:3.5 aspect ratio and a 2K resolution. As per the company, the smartphone comes with the “world’s first3D ultrasonic dual-screen” fingerprint sensor. The display has a 16MP punch-hole camera that is placed in the top right corner. The foldable smartphone comes with “an aerospace-grade wing hinge”. It has a notebook-like foldable design.

The outer display is 6.53-inch in size and has an aspect ratio of 21:9. This also has a front-facing camera that sits in the top right corner. In terms of camera, the smartphone has a quad rear camera setup that houses a 50MP primary camera, a 48MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 12MP portrait lens and an 8MP periscope lens that supports 5X optical zoom and 60X digital zoom.

The smartphone runs on Android 11 based OriginOS Ocean out of the box. As for the battery, it is equipped with a 4,600 mAh battery that supports 66W wired fast charging and 50W wireless charging.

Vivo X Note specifications, features

The smartphone features a 7-inch 2K AMOLED display that offers a 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset and houses a 5,000 mAh battery that supports 80W wired fast charging and 50W wireless charging.

In terms of camera, Vivo X Note has a quad rear camera setup that includes a 50MP primary sensor, a 48MP ultrawide camera, a 12MP portrait camera and an 8MP periscope camera that supports 5X zoom.

Vivo Pad specifications, features

Vivo’s newly launched tablet features an 11-inch 2.5K display that also offers a 120Hz refresh rate. Vivo Pad comes with a smart pencil stylus and a keyboard. The tablet is powered by Snapdragon 870 chipset and runs on Android 11-based Origin OS out of the box. 

The smartphone also sports a 3.5mm headphone jack and a quad stereo speaker. Vivo Pad comes with an 8,040 mAh battery that supports 44W fast charging. It has a dual rear camera setup that includes a 13MP primary sensor and an 8MP ultra wide angle lens. For selfies, it houses an 8MP front-facing camera.

  Published Date: April 12, 2022 10:05 AM IST

Best Sellers