Vivo X Note with 7-inch display spotted, expected to launch next month

Vivo could be looking to ditch its NEX series, replacing it with the existing X lineup according to a new leak. A new X-series phone, the Vivo X Note has already appeared on the company’s official Chinese website, with a 7-inch Samsung E5 AMOLED display with a QHD+ resolution. The listing reveals a number of key specifications of the upcoming smartphone. Also Read - Top smartphones coming in March 2022

The listing was first spotted by WhyLab on Weibo (via MyFixGuide). According to the listing, the device will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1. It will come with a large 3D ultrasonic fingerprint sensor, which was brought along with the iQOO 8 Pro, and then was dropped from the global iQOO 9 series. The return of the feature is a piece of good news. Also Read - Vivo Y33T Starry Gold colour variant launched: Check price, other details here

The listing showcases that the device will come with 12GB of RAM along with 512GB of internal storage. However, various Chinese leaksters have claimed that the company will also launch an affordable alternative, with 256GB of internal storage. Also Read - Vivo X Fold shows up in the wild, launch imminent

The device will come with a Samsung S5KGN1 primary sensor at the back with a resolution of 50-megapixel. It is the same sensor that is used in the Vivo X70 Pro+ and the Google Pixel 6 Pro.

Other leakers have also revealed that the device will be backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 80W fast charging.

Vivo X Note is expected to launch in the company’s domestic market of China early next month. It has not been revealed if the device will launch in international markets including India or not.

The company already sells its Vivo X70 series in India, and is expected to launch its successor the X80 series in the country soon.

  • Published Date: March 21, 2022 3:41 PM IST

