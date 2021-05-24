Vivo X60 Curved Screen launches with Exynos SoC, X60 Pro features

Earlier this year, Vivo announced the X60 series in India as its flagship offering for the market. We reviewed the X60 Pro and were left impressed. However, Vivo offers a vastly different X60 lineup in the Chinese market and it just got a fourth model in the regular X60 series, called the Vivo X60 Curved Screen edition. It slots between the X60 vanilla model and the X60 Pro. Also Read - Xiaomi, OnePlus and more companies extend smartphone warranty: A look at them

The Vivo X60 Curved Screen starts at 3,299 Yuan (approximately Rs 37,000) for the base variant with 8 GB RAM and 128 GB storage. There’s another variant with 8 GB RAM and 256 GB storage, while the top-end model gets 12 GB RAM and 256 GB storage, both of priced at 3,599 Yuan and 3,799 Yuan respectively. Vivo is yet to comment on the global availability. Also Read - Vivo extends product warranty in India by 30 days, but there's a catch

Vivo X60 Curved Screen edition specs

The only major difference between the standard model and the Curved Screen edition is the curved edge display on the latter. The phone features a 6.5-inch AMOLED display with curved edges on either side. It gets support for HDR10+ colours, 120Hz refresh rate, and an in-display fingerprint sensor. Also Read - 5 delayed smartphone launches in India due to COVID-19 in May 2021

The rest of the features remain unchanged when compared to the Chinese version of the X60 Pro. That means you get the same Exynos 1080 chip along with LPDDR4X RAM and UFS 3.1 storage. Vivo is also offering its Virtual RAM function on the Curved Screen model. It runs on a 4300mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging solution. Wireless connectivity includes Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, dual-band GPS and more.

The cameras consist of the 48-megapixel Sony IMX598 main camera with an f/1.79 aperture. This is accompanied by a 13-megapixel ultrawide camera with 120-degree FOV, and a 13-megapixel portrait camera with 2X optical zoom. For selfies, it relies on a 32-megapixel camera.

Unlike the Indian version, the Chinese version runs on Vivo’s OriginOS based on Android 11. The Indian version uses the FunTouchOS 11 based on Android 11.

Vivo also has a X60t and X60t Pro selling in this market. The global version relies on the Snapdragon 870 chip that’s second to the Snapdragon 888 in terms of performance. The X60 Pro we tested also features ZEISS optics.