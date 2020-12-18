comscore Vivo X60 flagship to feature ZEISS optics for its cameras | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • Vivo X60 flagship to feature ZEISS optics, partnership to work on mobile imaging solutions
News

Vivo X60 flagship to feature ZEISS optics, partnership to work on mobile imaging solutions

News

Vivo has now joined hands with ZEISS to develop its mobile imaging solutions for its future phones. The X60 flagship will be the first phone to use ZEISS optics.

Vivo X60

Earlier this year, Vivo released its X50 series flagships that featured a gimbal stabilization for the main camera. The phone got positive reviews at BGR India itself and Vivo at the time promised more on the imaging front. Well, it has now joined hands with ZEISS for improving its mobile photography solutions, the first fruits of which we will see in the upcoming Vivo X60 flagship. ZEISS was working with Nokia prior to this since a long time. Also Read - Color-changing electrochromic glass coming to more smartphones in 2021

Both Vivo and ZEISS will work on improving mobile imaging solutions, with the partnership to oversee joint development and co-engineering of optical solutions for Vivo’s flagships. For this, the venture will establish a Vivo ZEISS Imaging Lab that will see joint R&D efforts from both these companies. The first result of the joint efforts will be seen in the upcoming Vivo X60 flagship phone, which is said to use the ZEISS Optics. Also Read - Vivo V20 Pro review: Ain't no looker like this!

Vivo ZEISS join hands for mobile imaging

“Through the partnership, ZEISS imaging technology will be enjoyed by much more consumers. Based on the synergy and complementarity of optical expertise and new digital technologies, Vivo and ZEISS intend to make the strategic collaboration a starting point to create new opportunities for mobile imaging, enable more creativity, so as to support the long-term and healthy development of the entire industry,” said Spark Ni, Senior Vice President and CMO of Vivo. Also Read - Vivo V20 Pro 5G launched in India at Rs 29,990: 7 key features to note

Representative Image: Vivo V20 Pro

“The partnership between Vivo and ZEISS is all about mobile imaging,” said Joerg Schmitz, Head of ZEISS Consumer Products. “The breadth of ZEISS’s decades-long expertise with optical technologies and imaging will enable Vivo to enhance the imaging performance of its flagship smartphones.”

While Vivo did not reveal many details on the camera specifications, the leaks have give us a fair idea of what to expect. Vivo is said to come with three X60 variants next year, all with varying rear camera configuration. The X60 and X60 Pro are supposed to feature the second generation gimbal stabilization technology that we first saw in Vivo X50 Pro. Both these models will use the ZEISS Vario-Tessar lenses featuring the T* anti-reflective coating as well as the ZEISS 3D PoP algorithms for bokeh rendering.

Hence, the phones will flaunt the ZEISS branding on the camera module, similar to the Nokia smartphones from the last decade. There will also be an X60 Ultra that will feature an L-shaped camera along with all the goodies Vivo has on its shelves.

#LIVE: Airtel DTH Presents BGR.in Tech Excellence Awards 2020. #BGRAwards2020

Co-Powered By: Housing.com | Amazon Prime Video | Volkswagen | Fun88India

Supported By: Intel

In Association With: Zee Business

Posted by bgr.in on Thursday, 17 December 2020

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: December 18, 2020 9:46 AM IST
  • Updated Date: December 18, 2020 10:14 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones
thumb-img
Trending
Warner Bros. brings movies as apps to iPhone, iPad and iPod touch
thumb-img
News
Samsung Mobiles Fest on Flipkart: Discounts on Galaxy S8, Galaxy S7, Galaxy On Max, and more

Editor's Pick

Vivo X60 flagship to feature ZEISS optics for its cameras
Mobiles
Vivo X60 flagship to feature ZEISS optics for its cameras
Soundcore Strike 1, Strike 3 gaming headphones launched

News

Soundcore Strike 1, Strike 3 gaming headphones launched

Indian smartphone market records 42% YoY growth in October

Mobiles

Indian smartphone market records 42% YoY growth in October

Watch: iPhone 6s remained unharmed after a fall from airplane

News

Watch: iPhone 6s remained unharmed after a fall from airplane

Zoom to remove its 40-minute limit this holiday season

News

Zoom to remove its 40-minute limit this holiday season

Most Popular

Vivo V20 review

Realme Buds Wireless Pro review

Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i (2020) review: Great for WFH computing

Amazfit Bip U review: Goodbye puny fitness bands

Redmi SonicBass Wireless review: Simply wonderful!

Vivo X60 flagship to feature ZEISS optics for its cameras

Zebronics launches ZEB-Sound Bomb Q Pro TWS in India

Soundcore Strike 1, Strike 3 gaming headphones launched

Indian smartphone market records 42% YoY growth in October

Watch: iPhone 6s remained unharmed after a fall from airplane

How to reset your Android Smartphone

How To Set Auto Shutdown In Android: Schedule Power On/Off

Best in 2020: Top smartwatches, bands we loved living with

A look at some of the WhatsApp features launched in 2020

Top 5 Unique Android Apps | BGR India

Related Topics

Related Stories

Vivo X60 flagship to feature ZEISS optics for its cameras

Mobiles

Vivo X60 flagship to feature ZEISS optics for its cameras
Best Phone to buy under 35000 in India

Top Products

Best Phone to buy under 35000 in India
Best Mobile Phone Under 25000 to buy in 2020

Top Products

Best Mobile Phone Under 25000 to buy in 2020
Best Premium Smartphones in India under Rs 50,000

Top Products

Best Premium Smartphones in India under Rs 50,000
Best Camera Phone under 40000

Top Products

Best Camera Phone under 40000

हिंदी समाचार

ASUS ROG Phone 3 पर Flipkart Sale में मिल रहा आकर्षक डिस्काउंट, जानिए कितनी होगी बचत

PUBG Mobile India को नहीं मिली लॉन्चिंग की मंजूरी, RTI में हुआ खुलासा

WhatsApp अपने PC यूजर्स के लिए लेकर आ रहा ये खास फीचर, लंबे समय था लोगों को इंतजार

Huawei Mate 40 स्मार्टफोन एक मिनट से भी कम वक्त में हुआ 'Sold Out'

हवाई जहाज से गिरा iPhone, बिना किसी नुकसान से जानिए कैसे मिला

Latest Videos

How to reset your Android Smartphone

Features

How to reset your Android Smartphone
How To Set Auto Shutdown In Android: Schedule Power On/Off

Features

How To Set Auto Shutdown In Android: Schedule Power On/Off
Motorola Moto G 5G review

Reviews

Motorola Moto G 5G review
Top 5 Unique Android Apps | BGR India

Features

Top 5 Unique Android Apps | BGR India

News

Vivo X60 flagship to feature ZEISS optics for its cameras
Mobiles
Vivo X60 flagship to feature ZEISS optics for its cameras
Zebronics launches ZEB-Sound Bomb Q Pro TWS in India

News

Zebronics launches ZEB-Sound Bomb Q Pro TWS in India
Soundcore Strike 1, Strike 3 gaming headphones launched

News

Soundcore Strike 1, Strike 3 gaming headphones launched
Indian smartphone market records 42% YoY growth in October

Mobiles

Indian smartphone market records 42% YoY growth in October
Watch: iPhone 6s remained unharmed after a fall from airplane

News

Watch: iPhone 6s remained unharmed after a fall from airplane

new arrivals in india

Motorola Moto G9 Power
Motorola Moto G9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G 5G
Motorola Moto G 5G

20,999

Vivo V20 Pro
Vivo V20 Pro

29,990

Xiaomi Mi 10T
Xiaomi Mi 10T

35,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9i
Xiaomi Redmi 9i

8,299

Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro
Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro

39,999

Infinix Hot 10
Infinix Hot 10

9,999

Vivo V20 SE
Vivo V20 SE

20,990

Vivo V20
Vivo V20

24,990

Micromax In 1b
Micromax In 1b

6,999

Micromax In Note 1
Micromax In Note 1

10,999

OnePlus 8T
OnePlus 8T

42,999

Samsung Galaxy F41
Samsung Galaxy F41

15,499

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max
Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max

1,29,900

Apple iPhone 12 Pro
Apple iPhone 12 Pro

1,19,900

Apple iPhone 12 Mini
Apple iPhone 12 Mini

69,900

Apple iPhone 12
Apple iPhone 12

79,900

Poco X3
Poco X3

16,999

Realme Narzo 20A
Realme Narzo 20A

8,499

Realme Narzo 20
Realme Narzo 20

10,499

Realme Narzo 20 Pro
Realme Narzo 20 Pro

13,999

Oppo F17
Oppo F17

16,990

Samsung Galaxy M51
Samsung Galaxy M51

22,999

Poco M2
Poco M2

10,999

Oppo F17 Pro
Oppo F17 Pro

22,990

Realme 7 Pro
Realme 7 Pro

19,999

Realme 7
Realme 7

14,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9A
Xiaomi Redmi 9A

6,799

Vivo Y20
Vivo Y20

12,990

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

8,999

Nokia 5.3
Nokia 5.3

13,999

Motorola Moto G9
Motorola Moto G9

11,499

Realme C15
Realme C15

9,999

Realme C12
Realme C12

8,999

Samsung Galaxy Note 20
Samsung Galaxy Note 20

77,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime

9,999

Oppo Reno4 Pro
Oppo Reno4 Pro

34,990

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core
Samsung Galaxy M01 Core

5,499

Realme 6i
Realme 6i

12,999

Asus Rog Phone 3
Asus Rog Phone 3

46,999

OnePlus Nord
OnePlus Nord

24,999

Infinix Smart 4 Plus
Infinix Smart 4 Plus

7,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

11,999

Samsung Galaxy M01s
Samsung Galaxy M01s

9,999

Vivo X50 Pro 5G
Vivo X50 Pro 5G

49,990

Vivo X50 5G
Vivo X50 5G

34,990

Realme C11
Realme C11

7,499

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

15,999

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

17,499

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

20,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,999

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Honor 30
Honor 30

Price Not Available

OnePlus 8
OnePlus 8

44,999

OnePlus 8 Pro
OnePlus 8 Pro

54,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

13,999

Motorola Moto E4
Motorola Moto E4

8,999

Samsung Galaxy On Max
Samsung Galaxy On Max

9,775

nubia N2
nubia N2

15,999

Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G
Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G

5,290

Motorola Moto C Plus
Motorola Moto C Plus

6,999

Best Sellers