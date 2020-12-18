Vivo X60 flagship to feature ZEISS optics for its cameras

Earlier this year, Vivo released its X50 series flagships that featured a gimbal stabilization for the main camera. The phone got positive reviews at BGR India itself and Vivo at the time promised more on the imaging front. Well, it has now joined hands with ZEISS for improving its mobile photography solutions, the first fruits of which we will see in the upcoming Vivo X60 flagship. ZEISS was working with Nokia prior to this since a long time. Also Read - Color-changing electrochromic glass coming to more smartphones in 2021

Both Vivo and ZEISS will work on improving mobile imaging solutions, with the partnership to oversee joint development and co-engineering of optical solutions for Vivo's flagships. For this, the venture will establish a Vivo ZEISS Imaging Lab that will see joint R&D efforts from both these companies. The first result of the joint efforts will be seen in the upcoming Vivo X60 flagship phone, which is said to use the ZEISS Optics.

Vivo ZEISS join hands for mobile imaging

"Through the partnership, ZEISS imaging technology will be enjoyed by much more consumers. Based on the synergy and complementarity of optical expertise and new digital technologies, Vivo and ZEISS intend to make the strategic collaboration a starting point to create new opportunities for mobile imaging, enable more creativity, so as to support the long-term and healthy development of the entire industry," said Spark Ni, Senior Vice President and CMO of Vivo.

“The partnership between Vivo and ZEISS is all about mobile imaging,” said Joerg Schmitz, Head of ZEISS Consumer Products. “The breadth of ZEISS’s decades-long expertise with optical technologies and imaging will enable Vivo to enhance the imaging performance of its flagship smartphones.”

While Vivo did not reveal many details on the camera specifications, the leaks have give us a fair idea of what to expect. Vivo is said to come with three X60 variants next year, all with varying rear camera configuration. The X60 and X60 Pro are supposed to feature the second generation gimbal stabilization technology that we first saw in Vivo X50 Pro. Both these models will use the ZEISS Vario-Tessar lenses featuring the T* anti-reflective coating as well as the ZEISS 3D PoP algorithms for bokeh rendering.

Hence, the phones will flaunt the ZEISS branding on the camera module, similar to the Nokia smartphones from the last decade. There will also be an X60 Ultra that will feature an L-shaped camera along with all the goodies Vivo has on its shelves.