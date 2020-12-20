comscore Vivo X60 could launch soon: Official listing reveals specs | BGR India
News

Vivo X60, X60 Pro listing reveals specifications ahead of official launch

Mobiles

Vivo X60 series with X60 and X60 Pro smartphones could launch soon. Ahead of the official launch, the phones have been listed on Vivo's online store.

vivo-x60-pro-

Image: Vivo online store.

Vivo is gearing up to unveil its X60 series of smartphones. The company has confirmed it has partnered with ZEISS for improving its mobile photography solutions, which means we could see the technology first in the flagship X60 series, which is expected to include two smartphones – Vivo X60 and X60 Pro. Also Read - Vivo X60 flagship to feature ZEISS optics, partnership to work on mobile imaging solutions

Ahead of the official launch, Vivo X60 and X60 Pro have been spotted listed on the company’s official online store giving us a good look at the two smartphones. The listing also reveals the specifications of the Vivo X60 series. One of the major differences between the standard X60 and X60 Pro will be the display. The more premium Vivo X60 Pro gets a curved display, while the X60 will feature a flat screen respectively. Also Read - Color-changing electrochromic glass coming to more smartphones in 2021

Vivo X60 will come with 8GB of RAM along with internal storage options of 128GB and 256GB. The smartphone gets triple rear cameras, while the Pro variant will come with a quad camera setup at the back. Both the phones will feature a punch hole cut out on the front for a selfie camera. Also Read - Vivo V20 Pro review: Ain't no looker like this!

Vivo X60 Pro will be available in 12GB RAM + 256GB storage configuration. Both the phones will be powered by Samsung’s Exynos 1080 processor and run the new OriginOS that was unveiled by the company last month. Vivo X60 is listed with gradient colour options of black, white and blue. Meanwhile, Vivo X60 Pro will likely be available in only two colour options – black and blue.

Though Vivo has not confirmed specific camera details, it is expected that both the X60 and X60 Pro will feature the second generation gimbal stabilization technology that we first saw in Vivo X50 Pro. Vivo X60 and X60 Pro will use the ZEISS Vario-Tessar lenses featuring the T* anti-reflective coating as well as the ZEISS 3D PoP algorithms for bokeh rendering.

Reports also hint at a third variant, which could be called X60 Ultra and feature an L-shaped camera module. However, we will need to wait slightly longer to get more details.

  • Published Date: December 20, 2020 4:20 PM IST

