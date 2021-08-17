Vivo X60 gets a price cut in India and is now available for a price of Rs 34,990 for the regular model. In addition to the price drop, Vivo is offering cashback offers and no-cost EMI options in partnership with major e-retail platforms. Also Read - Vivo laptops with 11th Gen Core i3, Core i5 laptops could launch soon

Vivo X60 price drops in India: Here’s the new price, offers, and more

Vivo X60 5G gets a price cut of Rs 3,000 and now retails at Rs 34,990 as against the launch price of Rs 37,990 for the 8GB RAM model. The 12GB RAM model will be available at Rs 39,990. Also Read - Vivo Y53s launched in India with 3GB expandable RAM, price set under Rs 20,000

In addition, the Chinese OEM has introduced a few offers on its flagship Vivo X60 series that include- up to 10 percent cashback on HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, and Bajaj Finance, one-time screen replacement. E-store offers include- up to Rs 5,000 cashback on HDFC, ICICI Bank credit cards, no-cost EMI for up to 12 months. There is an exchange offer of up to Rs 5,000 as well. Vivo notes that a prospective buyer can grab these offers till August 31. Also Read - Oppo Reno 6 Pro vs Vivo X60: Which good-looking phone under Rs 40,000?

Vivo X60 specifications, features

To recall, Vivo X60 5G along with Vivo X60 Pro and X60 Pro+ was launched in India in April this year. The vanilla variant sports a 6.56-inch curved AMOLED display with a 120 Hz refresh rate and 240 Hz response rate. The panel has FHD+ resolution and 2376 x 1080 pixels. It is coated with Corning Gorilla Glass 6 for added protection.

Powering the Vivo X60 is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC which is paired with up to 12GB RAM. The device runs Funtouch OS 11.1 based on Android 11. On the camera front, the Vivo flagship phone gets a 48-megapixel trio with Night Mode, Ultra-Wide Night Mode, Super Macro features. As for the backup, the phone gets a 4,300mAh battery and comes with a 33W fast charge solution. The Vivo X60 Pro includes similar specs except for a slightly reduced battery and single storage offering.