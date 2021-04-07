We have compared Vivo X60 Pro Plus alongside the Apple iPhone 12 Mini and Samsung Galaxy S21 5G to see the remarkable differences between these smartphones. You can read below about the, storage, camera, price, display and design of Vivo X60 Pro Plus, Apple iPhone 12 Mini, and Samsung Galaxy S21 5G Also Read - Vivo X60 Pro Plus vs Samsung Galaxy S20 FE - Head to Head Comparison of Price in India, Full Specifications, and Many Other Features

Display and Design-The screen of Vivo X60 Pro Plus is 6.56-inch, whereas the screen of Apple iPhone 12 Mini is 5.4‑inch. The screen of Samsung Galaxy S21 5G is 6.20 inch. The Vivo X60 Pro Plus has a screen resolution of 1080×2376, whereas the Apple iPhone 12 Mini has a screen resolution of Super Retina XDR. The Samsung Galaxy S21 5G has a screen resolution of 1080×2400 pixels.

Price-The price range of Vivo X60 Pro Plus, Apple iPhone 12 Mini, Samsung Galaxy S21 5G is based on their different variants. Vivo X60 Pro Plus of 12GB RAM and 256GB is priced at 69990, whereas Apple iPhone 12 Mini of RAM and 64GB, 128GB, 256GB is priced at 69900. Samsung Galaxy S21 5G of 8GB RAM and 128GB is priced at 69999.

Camera -The Vivo X60 Pro Plus has a 50MP + 48MP + 32MP + 8MP camera, whereas the Apple iPhone 12 Mini has a 12MP + 2x optical zoom out camera. The Samsung Galaxy S21 5G has a 12MP+12MP+64MP camera. On the front the Vivo X60 Pro Plus has 32MP main Camera lens, whereas on the front the Apple iPhone 12 Mini has 12MP main Camera lens. On the front the Samsung Galaxy S21 5G has 10MP main Camera lens.

Battery -The battery of Vivo X60 Pro Plus is powered by 4200mAh as compared to the battery of Samsung Galaxy S21 5G of 4000mAh.

OS-The Vivo X60 Pro Plus runs on Funtouch OS 11.1 based on Android 11, whereas the Samsung Galaxy S21 5G runs on One UI 3.1 based on Android 11.. The Vivo X60 Pro Plus is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888, whereas the Apple iPhone 12 Mini is powered by A14 Bionic chip. The Samsung Galaxy S21 5G is powered by Samsung Exynos 2100.