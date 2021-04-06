Asus ROG Phone 5 price in India starts at Rs 49,999 for the 8GB RAM+128GB storage variant. The one with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage will cost Rs 57,999, while the 16GB RAM+256GB storage variant is priced at Rs 69,999, respectively. The limited-edition Asus ROG Phone 5 Ultimate version will cost Rs 79,999. The smartphone is Flipkart exclusive it will be available for purchase starting April 15.

Vivo has launched the Vivo X60 Pro Plus smartphone priced starting at 69990 for the base model and comes in different variants. In the same segment, Asus also launched the Asus ROG Phone 5 smartphone The Asus ROG Phone 5 is priced starting at 49999 for the base model, Check out our head-to-head comparison between the Vivo X60 Pro Plus and Asus ROG Phone 5 across design, display, internal specifications, camera performance and price to determine which phone is the best for you.

Display and Design-The Vivo X60 Pro Plus features a 6.56-inch with a screen resolution of 1080×2376. Meanwhile the Asus ROG Phone 5 features a 6.78 inch with a screen resolution of 2448×1080 FHD+.

Specifications-Under the hood, the Vivo X60 Pro Plus features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888. Meanwhile, the Asus ROG Phone 5 features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888

Price-The price range of Vivo X60 Pro Plus and Asus ROG Phone 5 is based on their different variants. Vivo X60 Pro Plus of 12GB RAM and 256GB is priced at 69990, whereas Asus ROG Phone 5 of 8GB RAM and 128GB is priced at 49999.

Camera -The Vivo X60 Pro Plus has a 50MP + 48MP + 32MP + 8MP camera, whereas the Asus ROG Phone 5 has a 64MP + 13MP + 5MP camera. On the front the Vivo X60 Pro Plus has 32MP main Camera lens, whereas on the front the Asus ROG Phone 5 has 24MP main Camera lens.

Battery -The battery of Vivo X60 Pro Plus is powered by 4200mAh as compared to the battery of Asus ROG Phone 5 of 6000mAh. The Vivo X60 Pro Plus runs on Funtouch OS 11.1 based on Android 11, whereas the Asus ROG Phone 5 runs on Android 11 with ROG UI