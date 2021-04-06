Vivo has launched the Vivo X60 Pro Plus smartphone priced starting at 69990 for the base model and comes in different variants. In the same segment, OnePlus also launched the OnePlus 8T smartphone The OnePlus 8T is priced starting at 42999 for the base model, Check out our head-to-head comparison between the Vivo X60 Pro Plus and OnePlus 8T across design, display, internal specifications, camera performance and price to determine which phone is the best for you. Also Read - Sony PS5 India restock: Upcoming batch expected to meet customer demands

Display and Design-The Vivo X60 Pro Plus features a 6.56-inch with a screen resolution of 1080×2376. Meanwhile the OnePlus 8T features a 6.55 inch with a screen resolution of 1080×2400 pixels.

Specifications-Under the hood, the Vivo X60 Pro Plus features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888. Meanwhile, the OnePlus 8T features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865

Price-The price range of Vivo X60 Pro Plus and OnePlus 8T is based on their different variants. Vivo X60 Pro Plus of 12GB RAM and 256GB is priced at 69990, whereas OnePlus 8T of 8GB RAM and 128GB is priced at 42999.

Camera -The Vivo X60 Pro Plus has a 50MP + 48MP + 32MP + 8MP camera, whereas the OnePlus 8T has a 48MP + 16MP+ 5MP + 2MP camera. On the front the Vivo X60 Pro Plus has 32MP main Camera lens, whereas on the front the OnePlus 8T has 16MP main Camera lens.

Battery -The battery of Vivo X60 Pro Plus is powered by 4200mAh as compared to the battery of OnePlus 8T of 4,500 mAh. The Vivo X60 Pro Plus runs on Funtouch OS 11.1 based on Android 11, whereas the OnePlus 8T runs on OxygenOS based on Android 11