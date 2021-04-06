OnePlus 9 5G gets a 48-megapixel triple rear camera with Hasselblad branding and it is powered by a Snapdragon 888 SoC. It features a 6.5-inch 120 Hz Fluid AMOLED display with a resolution of 2,400 x 1,080 pixels. It features a 16-megapixel front camera. OnePlus 9 5G packs a 4,500 mAh battery with support for 65T charging. The smartphone runs Android 11.

Vivo has launched the Vivo X60 Pro Plus smartphone priced starting at 69990 for the base model and comes in different variants. In the same segment, OnePlus also launched the OnePlus 9 5G smartphone The OnePlus 9 5G is priced starting at 49999 for the base model, Check out our head-to-head comparison between the Vivo X60 Pro Plus and OnePlus 9 5G across design, display, internal specifications, camera performance and price to determine which phone is the best for you.

Display and Design-The Vivo X60 Pro Plus features a 6.56-inch with a screen resolution of 1080×2376. Meanwhile the OnePlus 9 5G features a 6.55 inch with a screen resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels.

Specifications-Under the hood, the Vivo X60 Pro Plus features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888. Meanwhile, the OnePlus 9 5G features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888

Price-The price range of Vivo X60 Pro Plus and OnePlus 9 5G is based on their different variants. Vivo X60 Pro Plus of 12GB RAM and 256GB is priced at 69990, whereas OnePlus 9 5G of 8GB RAM and 12GB is priced at 49999.

Camera -The Vivo X60 Pro Plus has a 50MP + 48MP + 32MP + 8MP camera, whereas the OnePlus 9 5G has a 48MP+50MP+2MP camera. On the front the Vivo X60 Pro Plus has 32MP main Camera lens, whereas on the front the OnePlus 9 5G has 16MP main Camera lens.

Battery -The battery of Vivo X60 Pro Plus is powered by 4200mAh as compared to the battery of OnePlus 9 5G of 4,500 mAh. The Vivo X60 Pro Plus runs on Funtouch OS 11.1 based on Android 11, whereas the OnePlus 9 5G runs on OxygenOS based on Android 11