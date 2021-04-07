We have compared Vivo X60 Pro Plus alongside the OnePlus 9 Pro 5G and OnePlus 8 Pro to see the remarkable differences between these smartphones. You can read below about the, storage, camera, price, display and design of Vivo X60 Pro Plus, OnePlus 9 Pro 5G, and OnePlus 8 Pro Also Read - Vivo X60 Pro Plus vs Samsung Galaxy S21 vs OnePlus 9 Pro - Here's Latest Comparison of Battery, Screen Resolution, Display, Camera Features, and Price in India

Display and Design-The screen of Vivo X60 Pro Plus is 6.56-inch, whereas the screen of OnePlus 9 Pro 5G is 6.7 inch. The screen of OnePlus 8 Pro is 6.78 inches. The Vivo X60 Pro Plus has a screen resolution of 1080×2376, whereas the OnePlus 9 Pro 5G has a screen resolution of 3216 X 1440 pixels. The OnePlus 8 Pro has a screen resolution of 3168 x 1440 pixels 513ppi.

Price-The price range of Vivo X60 Pro Plus, OnePlus 9 Pro 5G, OnePlus 8 Pro is based on their different variants. Vivo X60 Pro Plus of 12GB RAM and 256GB is priced at 69990, whereas OnePlus 9 Pro 5G of 8GB RAM and 128GB is priced at 64999. OnePlus 8 Pro of 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage RAM and is priced at 54999.

Camera -The Vivo X60 Pro Plus has a 50MP + 48MP + 32MP + 8MP camera, whereas the OnePlus 9 Pro 5G has a 48MP+50MP+8MP+2MP camera. The OnePlus 8 Pro has a 48 Megapixels with Sony IMX689 Sensor with f/1.78 along with 8 Megapixels of f/2.44 Telephoto lens, 48 Megapixels of f/2.2 Ultra Wide Angle Lens, and 5 Megapixels of f/2.4 Color Filter Lens camera. On the front the Vivo X60 Pro Plus has 32MP main Camera lens, whereas on the front the OnePlus 9 Pro 5G has 16MP main Camera lens. On the front the OnePlus 8 Pro has front or selfie camera has 16 Megapixels with f/2.45 main Camera lens.

Battery -The battery of Vivo X60 Pro Plus is powered by 4200mAh as compared to the battery of OnePlus 9 Pro 5G of 4,500 mAh. The OnePlus 8 Pro has battery capacity of 4510 mAh (non-removable).

OS-The Vivo X60 Pro Plus runs on Funtouch OS 11.1 based on Android 11, whereas the OnePlus 9 Pro 5G runs on OxygenOS based on Android 11.. The Vivo X60 Pro Plus is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888, whereas the OnePlus 9 Pro 5G is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888. The OnePlus 8 Pro is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865.