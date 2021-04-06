OnePlus 9R is the most affordable in the OnePlus 9 series and the price starts at Rs 39,999 for the base storage variant with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of ROM. The 12GB RAM+256GB storage variant is priced at Rs 43,999. It could be available for pre-orders in India in April. In terms of specifications, it comes with a 6.55-inch 120Hz display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC, 4,500mAh battery 65W Warp Charge support, 48-megapixel quad rear cameras, and more.

Vivo launched Vivo X60 Pro Plus which is packed with new features and specifications. Vivo X60 Pro Plus comes with 2G, 3G, 4G connectivity. The OnePlus also launched its OnePlus 9R 5G with 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G connectivity. You can read below about the storage, camera, price, display, and design of Vivo X60 Pro Plus and OnePlus 9R 5G.

Display and Design-The screen of Vivo X60 Pro Plus is 6.56-inch, whereas the screen of OnePlus 9R 5G is 6.55 inch. The Vivo X60 Pro Plus has a screen resolution of 1080×2376, whereas the OnePlus 9R 5G has a screen resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels.

Price-The price range of Vivo X60 Pro Plus and OnePlus 9R 5G is based on their different variants. Vivo X60 Pro Plus of 12GB RAM and 256GB is priced at 69990, whereas OnePlus 9R 5G of 8GB RAM and 12GB is priced at 39999.

Camera -The Vivo X60 Pro Plus has a 50MP + 48MP + 32MP + 8MP camera, whereas the OnePlus 9R 5G has a 48MP+16MP+5MP+2MP camera. On the front the Vivo X60 Pro Plus has 32MP main Camera lens, whereas on the front the OnePlus 9R 5G has 16MP main Camera lens.

Battery -The battery of Vivo X60 Pro Plus is powered by 4200mAh as compared to the battery of OnePlus 9R 5G of 4,500 mAh.

OS-The Vivo X60 Pro Plus runs on Funtouch OS 11.1 based on Android 11, whereas the OnePlus 9R 5G runs on OxygenOS based on Android 11. The Vivo X60 Pro Plus is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888, whereas the OnePlus 9R 5G is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 870.