Vivo launched Vivo X60 Pro Plus which is packed with new features and specifications. Vivo X60 Pro Plus comes with 2G, 3G, 4G connectivity. The Oppo also launched its Oppo F17 Pro with 2G, 3G, 4G connectivity. You can read below about the storage, camera, price, display, and design of Vivo X60 Pro Plus and Oppo F17 Pro.

Display and Design-The screen of Vivo X60 Pro Plus is 6.56-inch, whereas the screen of Oppo F17 Pro is 16.34cm / 6.43″. The Vivo X60 Pro Plus has a screen resolution of 1080×2376, whereas the Oppo F17 Pro has a screen resolution of 2400*1080.

Price-The price range of Vivo X60 Pro Plus and Oppo F17 Pro is based on their different variants. Vivo X60 Pro Plus of 12GB RAM and 256GB is priced at 69990, whereas Oppo F17 Pro of 8GB RAM and 128GB is priced at 22990.

Camera -The Vivo X60 Pro Plus has a 50MP + 48MP + 32MP + 8MP camera, whereas the Oppo F17 Pro has a 48MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP camera. On the front the Vivo X60 Pro Plus has 32MP main Camera lens, whereas on the front the Oppo F17 Pro has 16MP + 2MP main Camera lens.

Battery -The battery of Vivo X60 Pro Plus is powered by 4200mAh as compared to the battery of Oppo F17 Pro of 4015mAh.

OS-The Vivo X60 Pro Plus runs on Funtouch OS 11.1 based on Android 11, whereas the Oppo F17 Pro runs on ColorOS 7.2 with Android 10. The Vivo X60 Pro Plus is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888, whereas the Oppo F17 Pro is powered by MediaTek Helio P95.